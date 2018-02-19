Amendoeira Golf Resort Looks Ahead to an exciting 2018

One of Europe’s premier golfing destinations, Amendoeira Golf Resort, has picked up where it left off in 2017 with a nomination for ‘Best Golf Resort for Groups’ at the European Group Travel Awards.

The glittering ceremony will take place at the Intercontinental Hotel Ballroom in Berlin on March 8th, with the winning destination to be decided by a combined public and panel vote. Other nominees in their respective categories at the prestigious awards include the UEFA Champions League Final, Kuoni and British Airways.

As well as receiving the coveted nomination, it was recently announced that the leading Portuguese resort is set to hold the inaugural Amendoeira Resort Classic in Spring 2018, in partnership with the PGA Portugal. Running from March 11th-13th, over 70 professionals will compete at the award-winning venue, which also played host to the EuroPro Tour’s ‘Race to Amendoeira’ Final, the Sky Sports Tour Championship.

Played on the Oceanico O’Connor Jnr Course, players will face a stern test with water frequently in play and palm trees lining the course. A breath-taking backdrop awaits, with accuracy at a premium as the field negotiates the testing 6708m, Par 72 layout. Known for its impeccable putting surfaces, competitors will also need to excel on the O’Connor Jr course’s extensive and sloping greens.

Of the event, José Correia, Chairman of the PGA in Portugal, said: “It’s fantastic to take the Portugal Pro Tour to the Oceanico O’Connor Jnr Course at Amendoeira Golf Resort. It’s massive for both the schedule and the players who are already looking forward to the event”.

Chairman of Oceanico Group, Chris Howell, added: “The Portugal Pro Tour is a great initiative which affords competitors the opportunity to keep their game sharp throughout the winter. With our courses in tournament condition all year round, we are delighted to have the chance to showcase our stunning O’Connor Jnr Course to both the players and the wider watching audience, as well as reasserting our status as one of Europe’s leading event venues.”

The event, which is likely to feature a number of past and future European Tour players, will be broadcast live by Portugal’s SportTV, allowing golfers across the country to watch the action unfold.

After a practice day on March 11th, the 36-hole tournament will take place on March 12th and 13th. Following the climax of The Morgado Classic yesterday, the current leader of the Portugal Pro Tour Order of Merit is ex-European Tour Champion, David Dixon, who will also play at Amendoeira come March 12th.

When not competing, players will take advantage of Amendoeira’s outstanding facilities, whether it be an escape to the gym or sports club, or relaxing by the pool in one of the resort’s stunning villas. Competitors staying on site at the resort will also be able to enjoy close proximity to the abundance of practice facilities at their disposal, including Amendoeira’s extensive driving range and short game areas.

Portugal Pro Tour http://www.pgaportugal.pt/

Amendoeira Golf Resort www.amendoeiraresort.com