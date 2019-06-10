Abu Dhabi hosts 2nd Golf Tourism Week

With attendees from some of the most influential golf trade and media titles, this year’s Abu Dhabi Golf Tourism Week welcomed decision makers and journalists from 12 countries. With a packed itinerary, the key amenities of Abu Dhabi were showcased, including experiences of golf, luxury accommodation, culture and top tourist attractions.

Golf Tourism Week attendees, including representatives from the USA, China and Korea, were given full access to emirate’s leading courses, including Abu Dhabi Golf Club, Saadiyat Beach and Yas Links.

Abu Dhabi Golf Club, 14-time home to the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, was a favourite among the attendees, who revelled in playing a course that had been set up to accommodate some of the best players in the world earlier this year.

Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, host of the Ladies European Tour’s Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Open, was also highly regarded due to its stunning views of the coastline and plethora of wildlife which reside on the course, including over 150 native gazelles.

Away from the golf courses, Golf Tourism Week invitees experienced the fully integrated tourism offering in Abu Dhabi. Attendees stayed and dined in some of the most luxurious hotels in the region, including the Westin Abu Dhabi Golf Resort & Spa, Yas Hotel, and the beach resort of Saadiyat Rotana, all of which boast a five-star rating.

Guests also visited some of the top tourist attractions in Abu Dhabi, including the Louvre Abu Dhabi, Ferrari World, Yas Mall, and the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

Clinton Norris, Senior Sales Manager at Abu Dhabi Golf Club and Saadiyat Beach Golf Club, said: “It was a pleasure to host first-time guests from all over the world for our second edition of Abu Dhabi Golf Tourism Week. Our attendees have attested to the quality of the golf and leisure that is on offer at Abu Dhabi, something that we pride ourselves in. We look forward to building relationships with all of the invitees that we have hosted here and look forward to greeting their clients and their families in the future.”