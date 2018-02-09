Wilson Golf backs young guns on Challenge Tour

Wilson Golf, the company associated with more Major winners than any other, has signed an exciting crop of talented young golfers on the European Challenge Tour to play Wilson Staff woods, irons and wedges this season.

In total, there are nine players in the group of Challenge Tour hopefuls from four different countries being backed by the brand that counts Major winners Padraig Harrington and Paul Lawrie in its ranks on the main European Tour, along with Paul Waring, Anthony Wall and new signing Joakim Lagergren.

The younger crop includes 22-year-old Richard Mansell, who less than two years ago shot a course record 58 at Fort Lauderdale Country Club and was selected for the European team in the 2017 Arnold Palmer Cup

“It’s great to be part of the team that Wilson Golf is creating,” said Richard. “I’ve seen a lot of younger players out there using the equipment and I’m so glad to be playing with such fantastic Wilson Staff clubs. The brand has been associated with some of the greatest players in history and I’m really pleased to become part of that special golfing heritage.”

Richard, who turned professional last August and comes from Chase Terrace, Staffordshire, will be playing Wilson Staff V6 irons, PMP wedges and the new C300 driver.

“The new C300 driver is awesome and went straight into my bag. It’s super straight and long and I can shape it so easily. It performs as good as it looks, which is great for me and my prospects this season,” added Richard, who helped Nova Southeastern University win the national team championship in 2015.

Another newcomer is James Allan, 23, from Chelmsford, who was a winner of the Abu Dhabi Open on the MENA Tour in 2015. James will be playing with Wilson Staff V6 irons and PMP wedges.

Gary King from Sutton, 27, is a former winner on the Challenge Tour having won the Montecchia Open in 2016. Attached to Tyrrells Wood, he will be playing Wilson Staff V6 irons, PMP wedges and a V4 driving iron this season. So too will William Harrold, 29, from Norwich, who won the Belgian Challenge Tour event in 2016 and has an Asian Tour card.

Also retained as a Wilson Staff player this season is Jack Senior from Morecambe, who won the SSE Hydro Scotland title three years ago and was a member of the winning GB&I Walker Cup team in 2011.

There are two promising Danish players in the new group – Martin Ovesen, 26, and Victor Østerby, 25. They will both play with V6 irons and PMP wedges, although Martin will also use the new C300 Hybrid.

Joao Ramos, 23, was ranked in the top five in Portugal last year and he will play the FG Tour 100 irons, PMP wedges, C300 Hybrid and C300 fairway woods, while Spaniard Juan Sarasti, 29, from San Sebastian will also play the FG Tour 100 irons this season.

Doug Wright, Global Commercial Director at Wilson Golf, commented: “Giving support to these talented players on the European Challenge Tour is very important for the Wilson Staff brand and provides an ideal platform for showing just how well our clubs perform in competition.”

Wilson Golf http://www.wilson.com/en-us/golf