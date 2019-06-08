Thailand make a splash to claim GolfSixes Cascais title

For the first time in European Tour history, a title was decided by a closest to the pin play-off as Thailand’s Phachara Khongwatmai and Thongchai Jaidee (pictured) overcame Tom Lewis and Paul Waring of England in the final of GolfSixes Cascais.

The innovative event moved to the beautiful Portuguese coastal resort for the first time and the fans were treated to a thrilling finale as the final went right down to the wire, a 1-1 draw in the regulation six holes forcing a play-off unlike any other.

The two teams returned to the final tee – located in a bar and lounge area and overlooking a swimming pool – to play the hole in full once more, but neither team could be separated on the first extra hole and the match was decided by a closest to the pin contest.

Khongwatmai, a promising 20 year old who in 2013 became the youngest winner of a professional tournament at 14 years of age, knocked his tee shot to four feet and Thailand became the first Asian team to win the innovative six-hole format event – which is in its third year.

Spain overcame Italy in the third/fourth place play-off as Jorge Campillo and Nacho Elvira continued their respective purple patches on the 2019 Race to Dubai, beating Lorenzo Gagli and Edoardo Molinari.

European Tour www.europeantour.com