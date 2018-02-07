Srixon Tour Staff Blooms with Signing of Alfie Plant

Leading golf brand, Srixon is delighted to announce that it has signed a multi-year agreement with 25 year-old English professional, Alfie Plant to represent the Srixon and Cleveland Golf brands on tour with immediate effect.

Plant has had an impressive couple of years where his raw talent saw him enjoy a rapid rise in the amateur ranks; becoming an integral member of the England Elite Squad and claiming prestigious titles such as the

2016 Lytham Trophy and 2017 European Amateur Championship. The latter earned him a place at last year´s Open Championship and it was at Royal Birkdale that the young Englishman captured the hearts of the galleries with his enigmatic performance en-route to claiming the coveted Silver Medal.

After that amazing week in Southport, he announced his intentions to turn professional after representing GB&I in the Walker Cup in September. He will be playing a mixture of Challenge Tour and European Tour events in 2018 with the main aim being to secure full playing rights on the main tour as quickly as possible.

“Srixon and Cleveland Golf are two brands I was very familiar with growing up and having taken time to test the equipment there was no question in my mind that their clubs and golf ball were the best fit for my game,” commented Plant.

The 25 year-old from Bexleyheath joins an impressive roster of some of the best players in the world who all trust Srixon and Cleveland Golf products as they compete at the highest level.

“The company’s commitment to detail is incredible and they´ve welcomed me with open arms. I can´t tell you how exciting it is to be part of the team that includes heroes of mine like, Graeme McDowell, Shane Lowry and Hideki Matsuyama,” added Plant.

Leslie Hepsworth, UK and Ireland President of Srixon commented, “We are always looking to support talented, charismatic young golfers, so naturally we are delighted to have partnered with someone with such an infectious personality as Alfie possesses.”

“The way he captivated the crowds at last year´s Open Championship was amazing to watch. I am sure that experience combined with his incredible natural talent will propel him on to even greater things. Everyone at Srixon looks forward to playing a part in equipping him with the best products on his Journey to Better.”

Plant will be putting the following Srixon / Cleveland Golf equipment into his bag as he begins his pursuit of securing a full European Tour card.

Irons: Z 565 3-5

Irons: Z 965 6-PW

Wedges: RTX-3 RAW 54MB 60MB

Ball: Z-Star XV

The agreement was negotiated between Srixon Sports Europe and Lagardere Sports, Plant’s management agency.

