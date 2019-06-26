Renaissance to host Hero Challenge ahead of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

The Hero Challenge is returning to Scotland, with The Renaissance Club hosting the fast and fun shoot-out contest on July 9, before the start of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open on July 11.

The Hero Challenge will take place on the par-three 15th hole at The Renaissance Club, with the surroundings of the Tom Doak-designed course along the Firth of Forth providing a stunning backdrop to proceedings.

Nestling on 300 acres, The Renaissance Club is one of the newest additions to the world-famous stretch known as Scotland’s Golf Coast and is quickly becoming established as another East Lothian gem.

Former winners of the Hero Challenge in Scotland are 2018 Masters Tournament winner Patrick Reed, who triumphed at Dundonald Links in 2017, and current world number 13 Matt Kuchar, who defeated compatriot Charley Hoffman in last year’s final.

Keith Pelley, European Tour Chief Executive Officer, said: “The Hero Challenge has provided an excellent start to the week of the Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open over the last two years, and we can’t wait for spectators to get their first glimpse of what to expect at The Renaissance Club. The Hero Challenge is popular with players and spectators alike and illustrates perfectly one of our key pillars of innovation. We must commend the vision and support of Pawan Munjal and Hero MotoCorp for helping us develop this unique event.”

The Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open, which forms part of the Rolex Series and has boasts $7m prize fund, has attracted a strong field, including defending champion Brandon Stone, Rory McIlroy, Justin Thomas, Rickie Fowler, Ian Poulter and Henrik Stenson.