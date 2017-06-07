PING Announce Signing of Matthias Schwab
Story published at 18:47, Wednesday, June 7th, 2017
PING is delighted to announce the signing of talented amateur Matthias Schwab on a multi-year deal as he prepares for his professional debut this week.
The Vanderbilt University graduate will play with PING equipment as he looks to forge a successful pro career having reached number four in the World Amateur Golf Rankings.
The 22-year-old turns professional following an outstanding amateur career that saw him make history at Royal Troon in 2012 when he became the first Austrian to reach the final of the Amateur Championship.
Matthias was a three-time PING All-American and finished third in the season ending NCAA Championship in both his junior and senior season. He played 104 rounds of competition at Vanderbilt with a stroke average of 70.82 and three wins.
He helped Europe to win the Palmer Cup in 2016, before finishing sixth in the World Amateur Team Championship where he played a big part in Austria’s third-place finish.
“Having trusted PING equipment during my amateur career, I look forward to continuing to work with the brand going forward as a professional,” commented Schwab. “I’m really excited about the future and can’t wait to test myself against some of the best players in the world.”
As part of the agreement, Schwab will play with PING equipment, PING bag and wear PING co-branded headwear with Red Bull, with his contract beginning at the Lyoness Open in Austria on June 8th.
“Matthias is one of the most exciting young talents in men’s golf and we’re delighted that he will represent PING,” said PING Chairman & CEO John A. Solheim. “Having competed around the world at the very highest level as an amateur, we look forward to supporting him as a professional and wish him continued success.”
