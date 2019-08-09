National Golf Club Challenge Raffle Tickets On Sale At American Golf

To celebrate the tenth year of the National Golf Club Challenge (NGCC), the annual campaign that supports the recovery of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel, NGCC is pulling out all the stops with two summer raffles to remember. With nationwide retailer American Golf selling tickets from every one of its 100+ stores, plus some truly remarkable prizes, this huge fundraising push is set to significantly enhance the hundreds of thousands already raised in the ten year campaign.

“On Course Foundation is the beneficiary of the NGCC and also our chosen charity at American Golf, so I’m delighted to able to combine our efforts in support of their work,” commented Will Sturgess, brand manager at American Golf. “The work of the charity, and the men and women it supports are truly inspiring and I hope that every person who has the opportunity to buy a raffle ticket does so. It’s an incredible charity to support, plus the prizes are amazing!”

Tickets for the Summer Raffle are on sale for £1 at every one of the 10o-plus American Golf stores until August 13, with a top prize of two return business class tickets to anywhere in the world with Qatar Airways. The prizes aren’t just limited to top spot though, with a four-ball on the Ailsa Course at Trump Turnberry, a four-ball at the K Club in Ireland, and a Stewart Golf X9 Follow Dream Machine, all on offer among many other fantastic prizes.

Stacey Jeffries, Event Director of the NGCC, believes that the partnership with American Golf will help the Summer Raffle reach more golfers than ever before, and is excited to see how far they can push the total in this the tenth year of the NGCC. He said, “Having American Golf on board is great news for the two separately themed Summer Raffles. To have tickets on sale at over 100 venues is a wonderful boost for the raffle and will help us raise even more money for On Course Foundation and in turn increase awareness around the charity.

“The charity does amazing work rebuilding the lives of wounded, injured and sick Service personnel and veterans, using golf to help the beneficiaries become physically, mentally and socially active again and help some of them find new careers within the golf industry. The more money we can raise, the more people we can help, so I urge anyone who wants to support our wounded veterans to get along to an American Golf Store to buy a ticket.”

Tickets are on sale at every American Golf store until August 13, with the draw hosted by NGCC lead patron Lee Westwood on September 18.

Top prizes include:

The Experience Raffle

2 Return Business Class Tickets To Anywhere in The World with Qatar Airways 4 Ball Trump Turnberry, Ailsa Course 4 Ball Trevose Golf Club, Cornwall 4 Ball Trump Turnberry – The King Robert The Bruce Course 4 Ball The K Club, Ireland – Ryder Cup Course 4 Ball Gullane Golf Club, Scotland 4 VIP Tickets To Soccer AM With ‘Tubes’

The Equipment Raffle