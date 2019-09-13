Holland to join Hollywood A listers at Dunhill Links

Hollywood actor Tom Holland, star of the Spider-Man films, is to make his first appearance in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship later this month.

The British actor and dancer, who made his big breakthrough playing the title role in the musical Billy Elliot in London’s West End in 2008, has quickly emerged as one of Hollywood’s most exciting and versatile young actors. He has gained worldwide recognition after starring in five hugely successful films as super-hero Spider-Man. The 2019 edition Avengers: Endgame smashed box office numbers and currently stands as the second highest grossing film of all time.

Now he will be trying a different leading role in the Alfred Dunhill Links. Holland said: “I’m pretty sure Spider-Man and Peter Parker were not into golf, they were too busy saving the world. But I love golf and I can’t wait to play in the Alfred Dunhill Links. Anyone who plays golf knows about the amazing courses in the Championship, and you only have to look at the list of professionals who are playing, and some of the other amateurs, to know what a rare honour it is to be in the field.”

The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship takes place over the Old Course at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns, from September 26-29. It incorporates two separate competitions – an individual professional tournament for the world’s leading golfers and the Team Championship, in which the pro’s are paired with amateur players, creating a unique atmosphere and camaraderie.

Holland will be joined in Scotland by Hollywood actor Greg Kinnear and an amazing super group of rock stars including Justin Timberlake, Ronan Keating, Huey Lewis, Brad Simpson, Dave Farrell, Mike Rutherford and Brian McFadden.

Other amateurs confirmed include sporting greats like Sir Steve Redgrave, Wladimir Klitschko, Kevin Pietersen, Shane Warne, Luis Figo, Ruud Gullit, Vinnie Jones, Jamie Redknapp, Andriy Shevchenko and Sir Anthony (AP) McCoy, plus TV celebrities Piers Morgan and Peter Jones from Dragons Den.

The amateurs will be pairing up with the strongest ever professional field in the history of the Alfred Dunhill Links, led by three of the world’s top ten – Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Jon Rahm – and supported by Open champion Shane Lowry, Tommy Fleetwood, runner-up at Portrush, and US Ryder Cup player Tony Finau. Other Major champions in the line-up are Ernie Els, Padraig Harrington, Martin Kaymer, Graeme McDowell and Trevor Immelman.

Also in the field are two-time winner Tyrrell Hatton, Lee Westwood, winner in 2003, who showed what a rich vein of form he is in when he finished fourth in The Open at Portrush, former winner Branden Grace and ever popular Luke Donald.

Denmark’s Lucas Bjerregaard will be back to defend the professional title, along with Chinese star Li Haotong, winner of the Team Championship last year with WeChat inventor Allen Zhang.

This is the 35th year that Alfred Dunhill has supported golf at St Andrews, through the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship and previously the Alfred Dunhill Cup. Millions have been raised for charity in that time through the work of the Alfred Dunhill Links Foundation. Admission is free for all spectators over the first three days with final day tickets on Sunday, September 29 available to purchase at the entrance gates for £20 (Concessions £15), or in advance here.