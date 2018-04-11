Hazeltine National Golf Club To Host Its Second Ryder Cup In 2028

The PGA of America has announced that Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota will host the 47th Ryder Cup in 2028. Hazeltine — site of the U.S. Ryder Cup Team’s 17-11 victory in 2016 — will become the first American venue to host a second Ryder Cup.

Four English courses have hosted multiple Ryder Cups: The Belfry (1985, ’89, ‘93, 2002); Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club (1961, ‘77); Royal Birkdale Golf Club (1965, ’69) and Southport and Ainsdale Golf Club (1933, ’37).

“The 2016 Ryder Cup was an incredible event both on and off the course, and we owe its success to, among others, the membership of Hazeltine National and the gracious hospitality put forth by the people of Minnesota,” said Paul Levy, President of the PGA of America. “We’re delighted to announce the Ryder Cup’s return to the Twin Cities in 2028, when we will again celebrate the game of golf on a global stage.”

Designed by Robert Trent Jones in 1962 and enhanced by his son, Rees Jones, in 2002 and 2005, Hazeltine National Golf Club takes its name from nearby Lake Hazeltine. The par-72 layout blends the rolling hills, lakes, mature woods and prairies of the Upper Midwest and is consistently ranked amongst America’s 100 Greatest Golf Courses.

Hazeltine began its tradition of hosting major championships more than 50 years ago. Beyond the most recent Ryder Cup, it has hosted the U.S. Women’s Open (1966, ’77), the U.S. Open (1970, ’91), the U.S. Senior Open (1983) and the PGA Championship (2002, ’09).

“Hazeltine National is elated to make history as the first golf club in America to host a Ryder Cup more than once,” said Bob Fafinski, President of Hazeltine National Golf Club. “On behalf of our entire membership and the people of Minnesota, we are grateful to the PGA of America for bringing the Ryder Cup back and for its service to the game of golf. We look forward to delivering another world-class event for golf fans throughout the world.”

Hazeltine is also scheduled to host its third women’s major championship, the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, June 18-23, 2019.

FUTURE RYDER CUP SITES

2018 / 42nd Ryder Cup Le Golf National, Paris, France

2020 / 43rd Ryder Cup Whistling Straits (Straits Course), Kohler, Wisconsin

2022 / 44th Ryder Cup Marco Simone Golf & Country Club, Rome, Italy

2024 / 45th Ryder Cup Bethpage Black, Farmingdale, New York

2028 / 47th Ryder Cup Hazeltine National Golf Club, Chaska, Minnesota

2032 / 49th Ryder Cup The Olympic Club, San Francisco, California

