Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship confirms celebrity line-up

One of the world’s greatest ever goalkeepers Peter Schmeichel, reality star Gaz Beadle, British world champion athlete Kriss Akabusi, everyone’s favourite judge Len Goodman and iconic boyband members Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy are just five of the exciting names playing at Europe’s most prominent Par 3 event this August.

The Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship is returning to Nailcote Hall, Warwickshire from 6-9 August and is renowned for its celebrity participation.

As well as a showdown for professional players, the event features a two-day celeb-am where some of the country’s most famous faces go head-to-head at the venue’s notoriously tricky Cromwell Course.

Joining the aforementioned celebs is a whole host of other star names including BBC Sport and news presenter Dan Walker, ex-England cricketers Steve Harmison and James Taylor, Strictly Come Dancing professional James Jordan, comedian and TV star Jasper Carrott, Coronation Street actor William Roache, England’s record try scorer Rory Underwood and British Olympian Derek Redmond.

The celeb-am takes place on the Tuesday and Friday of the week’s play and this year’s players will follow in the footsteps of 2018 celeb-am winners and footballing legends Steve Staunton and Don Goodman.

Of the line-up, Tim Munton, the Director of Sport at the event organisers Champions (UK) plc, said: “One of the finest elements of the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship is the calibre of celebrities that come forward to play at the event.

“From sporting greats who have competed at the top of their game, to the biggest names of stage and screen the diversity in celebrities we have on offer this year is something that can’t be offered at many other golf events out there. A lot of the stars are great golfers and I’m looking forward to seeing them in action during the week.”

The Championship will of course welcome prominent professional golfers during its professional element. Two-time Major winner Tony Jacklin is returning as host with Ian Woosnam, Paul Lawrie, Michael Campbell and Costantino Rocca all vying for the €50,000 first prize.

Highlights of the Farmfoods British Par 3 Championship will be broadcast on Sky Sports.

The event raises money for Rainbows Hospice for Children and Young People. The hospice, based in Loughborough, raises vital funds for children who are suffering from life-limiting and life-life threatening conditions.

Around 10,000 spectators regularly attend the event over the four days and FREE tickets are already available, visit http://britishpar3.com/booking/event-ticket/2019