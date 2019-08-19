European PING Junior Solheim Cup announced

The 12 European players to take on the USA in the 2019 PING Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles have been confirmed following the conclusion of the tenth and final qualifying event.

The PING Junior Solheim Cup takes place over Gleneagles’ King’s Course on September 10-11, before the Solheim Cup is held over the PGA Centenary Course from September 13-15.

Six players qualified automatically from the European rankings at the end of the R&A Girls’ Amateur Championship at Panmure Golf Club in Scotland, which concluded a campaign featuring events in the UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Sweden.

Another six were selected by captain Mickey Walker, including Scotland’s Hannah Darling. Her fellow wildcard selections were English pair Annabell Fuller and Lily May Humphreys (pictured above), Amalie Leth-Nissen from Denmark, Lilas Pintheir of France and Germany’s Paula Schulz-Hanßen.

Slovenian Pia Babnik, 15, topped the European rankings convincingly after winning the final two events, followed by Lucie Malchirand of France, Italians Benedetta Moresco and Alessia Nobilio, England’s Mimi Rhodes and Anne Normann of Denmark.

Walker, who was the first European Solheim Cup captain back in the inaugural edition in 1990, said: “I am excited to announce such a young, talented and truly international European Team for this year’s PING Junior Solheim Cup. This will be a special week for everyone involved and create memories and friendships that will last a lifetime. I am delighted that the matches will be played at Gleneagles – one of the most iconic golfing venues in the UK and one of my personal favourite places to visit and play golf. I feel sure that all of the girls participating in the PJSC will also feel the same.

“I am very much looking forward to renewing my friendship with Mary Bea Porter King – a friend from our playing days on the LPGA Tour – and meeting her talented US Team.

“Finally, on behalf of the European Team I would like to say a big thank you to John Solheim and his family for their vision and generosity in creating this wonderful match between the very best young players from two continents.”

The PING Junior Solheim Cup began in 2002 thanks to the Solheim family’s vision to give female golfers aged 12 to 18 a taste of the biennial competition and the chance to compete on a big stage. John Solheim, PING chairman and CEO, said: “The depth of talent on Mickey Walker’s team is very impressive and promises to create some exciting and memorable moments at Gleneagles. It’s wonderful to see sixcountries represented. It speaks to the wide appeal of the game and is a testament to the golf organisations within each country that have committed to developing such talented young ladies. Their experience will be unforgettable as they represent Europe in its quest to win the PING Junior Solheim Cup under Mickey’s leadership. It will be a passion-filled, hard-fought competition kicking off a tremendous week of golf. We wish them all the best.”

The USA currently hold the PING Junior Solheim Cup trophy after their 14.5 – 9.5 victory two years ago, one of seven victories in the competition since it began in 2002. Europe’s two victories came in 2003 and 2007, both of which were played in Sweden.

USA captain Mary Bea Porter King announced her team on July 31 – CLICK HERE to see their line-up.