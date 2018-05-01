England Golf supports new professionals with tournament starts

Three new professionals are being supported by England Golf’s Give Back agreement with a series of starts on the European Challenge Tour.
Josh Hilleard, Bradley Moore and Sean Towndrow (pictured) will each get England Golf invitations to seven tournaments during 2018. In return they’ll give back a proportion of their winnings, over a certain amount, to the England Players Fund which supports players of the future.
All three players came through England Golf national squads and were leading internationals in their amateur days.
Moore, 20, from Kedleston Park, Derbyshire, begins his campaign this week at the Turkish Airlines Challenge. Hilleard, 23, from Farrington Park, Somerset, starts at next week’s Challenge de Espana. Towndrow 27, from Southport & Ainsdale, Lancashire, will take up his first start in the following week at the Open de Portugal
The Give Back scheme started two years ago and players who have been supported include double European amateur Ashley Chesters, Brabazon Trophy champions Ben Stow and Jamie Bower, English Amateur champion Nick Marsh and Ashton Turner who represented GB&I in the Jacques Leglise Trophy.
The players’ provisional schedules are:
Josh Hilleard
May 3-6 Challenge De Espana
May 17-20 Andalucia – Costa del Sol Match Play 9
June 21-24 SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge
July 5-8 Prague Golf Challenge
July 26-29 Euram Bank Open, Austria
August 9-12 Vierumaki Finnish Challenge
September 6-9 Bridgestone Challenge, Luton Hoo, England
Bradley Moore
26-29 April Turkish Airlines Challenge
May 10-13 Open de Portugal
July 5-8 Prague Golf Challenge
August 2-5 Swedish Challenge hosted by Robert Karlsson
August 30-September 2 Cordon Golf Open, France
September 6-9 Bridgestone Challenge, Luton Hoo, England
October 4-7 Irish Challenge
Sean Towndrow
May 10-13 Open de Portugal
May 31- June 3 Swiss Challenge
June 14-17 Hauts de France Golf Open
June 28-July Made in Denmark Challenge
August 2-5 Swedish Challenge Hosted by Robert Karlsson
August 16-19 Northern Ireland Open
September 6-9 Bridgestone Challenge, Luton Hoo, England
