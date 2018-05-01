England Golf supports new professionals with tournament starts

Three new professionals are being supported by England Golf’s Give Back agreement with a series of starts on the European Challenge Tour.

Josh Hilleard, Bradley Moore and Sean Towndrow (pictured) will each get England Golf invitations to seven tournaments during 2018. In return they’ll give back a proportion of their winnings, over a certain amount, to the England Players Fund which supports players of the future.

All three players came through England Golf national squads and were leading internationals in their amateur days.

Moore, 20, from Kedleston Park, Derbyshire, begins his campaign this week at the Turkish Airlines Challenge. Hilleard, 23, from Farrington Park, Somerset, starts at next week’s Challenge de Espana. Towndrow 27, from Southport & Ainsdale, Lancashire, will take up his first start in the following week at the Open de Portugal

The Give Back scheme started two years ago and players who have been supported include double European amateur Ashley Chesters, Brabazon Trophy champions Ben Stow and Jamie Bower, English Amateur champion Nick Marsh and Ashton Turner who represented GB&I in the Jacques Leglise Trophy.

The players’ provisional schedules are:

Josh Hilleard

May 3-6 Challenge De Espana

May 17-20 Andalucia – Costa del Sol Match Play 9

June 21-24 SSE Scottish Hydro Challenge

July 5-8 Prague Golf Challenge

July 26-29 Euram Bank Open, Austria

August 9-12 Vierumaki Finnish Challenge

September 6-9 Bridgestone Challenge, Luton Hoo, England

Bradley Moore

26-29 April Turkish Airlines Challenge

May 10-13 Open de Portugal

July 5-8 Prague Golf Challenge

August 2-5 Swedish Challenge hosted by Robert Karlsson

August 30-September 2 Cordon Golf Open, France

September 6-9 Bridgestone Challenge, Luton Hoo, England

October 4-7 Irish Challenge

Sean Towndrow

May 10-13 Open de Portugal

May 31- June 3 Swiss Challenge

June 14-17 Hauts de France Golf Open

June 28-July Made in Denmark Challenge

August 2-5 Swedish Challenge Hosted by Robert Karlsson

August 16-19 Northern Ireland Open

September 6-9 Bridgestone Challenge, Luton Hoo, England

England Golf www.englandgolf.org