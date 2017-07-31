Darnley’s Gin launch initiatives to support golf sponsorship

Darnley’s Gin, one of the pioneers of the UK’s flourishing gin scene, will be hosting a series of initiatives in St Andrews this week to celebrate its sponsorship of the Ricoh Women’s British Open.

Darnley’s is the ‘official gin supplier’ of this year’s event, which takes place next door to their new gin distillery in Fife at the iconic Kingsbarns Golf Links from 3-6th August.

To help golf lovers get into the swing of the Championship, Darnley’s has teamed up with St Andrews much-loved Bistro, The Dolls House, which will be serving up a specially created gin-paired menu and a series of Darnley’s Gin tastings to diners throughout the weekend, hosted by an expert from the brand.

St Andrews award winning seafood restaurant Tailend has also devised an exclusive three course menu of mouthwatering infused dishes. Scottish salmon cured with Darnley’s Gin and a delicious dessert soaked in Darnley’s, Elderflower and citrus are amongst the delicacies that will be on offer.

In addition to on-trade activity, Darnley’s will be making its presence felt with a prominent window display in Luvian’s Bottle Shop in St Andrews.

Throughout the tournament, Darnley’s will host a free hourly mini bus shuttle service to transport spectators from the golf course to Darnley’s Distillery for a special £5 G&Tee tour, whilst the distillery café will offer guests a special ‘Ricoh Meal Deal’. Complimentary branded golf tees will be handed out to spectators at the event and a series of on-site sampling activity will take place throughout the weekend.

Commenting on the activity, Karen Stewart, Director of Marketing at Darnley’s Gin, said: “This year’s Ricoh Women’s British Open is set to be a really exciting event and we are delighted to add to it by hosting hospitality and promotions that will be just the ‘tonic’ for golf lovers following a busy day on the course.

“The fact that the tournament will be hosted in Fife for the first time is in itself a cause for celebration and what better way to do this than to partner up with some of the best food and drink producers that the region has to offer.”

Now in its 41st year, the Ricoh Women’s British Open is one of only two women’s Majors played outside the US, last year’s line-up boasted players from 30 different nations, including 17 of the world’s top 20 on the Rolex Rankings.

Darnley’s Gin is a premium award-winning, small batch London Dry Gin that is crafted with almost two centuries of the Wemyss family’s expertise in distinctive, high quality spirits.

