Bridgestone Golf Extends Endorsement Agreement with Matt Kuchar

Bridgestone Golf – innovator of premium golf balls, clubs and accessories – has signed a multi-year extension of its endorsement agreement with PGA Tour superstar Matt Kuchar, who currently plays and promotes the company’s high-performance golf balls, clubs and accessories.

The seven-time PGA Tour winner and Olympic Bronze medalist has relied on Bridgestone equipment in some capacity since 2000. The length of the new contract will carry the relationship beyond 20 years, a rarity in the industry. As part of the extended agreement, Kuchar will compete using the new TOUR B XS golf balls, as well as Bridgestone clubs and gloves during competition. He will also sport Bridgestone headwear and feature the company’s logo on his apparel. In addition, Kuchar will continue to appear in select marketing campaigns.

“Matt is not only one of the best golfers in the world, but he has been a tremendous ambassador for our brand,” says Corey Consuegra, Senior Director of Marketing. “Very few professional athletes have sponsorship agreements that span two decades. Over this time we’ve consistently worked together to develop the best product for Matt and players around the world.”

“For the bulk of my professional career I’ve depended on Bridgestone equipment to help find my edge and play my absolute best golf,” said Kuchar. “I look forward to continuing to work with their talented staff for many years to come.“

The TOUR B Series golf balls include four models – X, XS, RX and RXS (each $44.99) – and represents Bridgestone’s most technologically advanced offerings to date. Using data from more than 3 million in-person and online ball fittings, combined with insights from leading third-party industry sources, Bridgestone identified the needs of specific player types and drew on more than 800 golf ball patents to determine which of its proprietary technologies would most benefit each.

In addition to TOUR B, Bridgestone Golf designs a diverse portfolio of golf balls to meet the needs of all player performance characteristics, including the e6 SOFT, e6 SPEED, Extra Soft and Lady. More information on each line is available at bridgestonegolf.com.

Beyond Kuchar, Bridgestone’s professional staff features 14-time major championship winner Tiger Woods, FedExCup champion Brandt Snedeker, Masters winner Fred Couples, rising stars Bryson DeChambeau and Lexi Thompson, and more.

Bridgestone Golf https://www.bridgestonegolf.com