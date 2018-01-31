Old Sports Auctions: February Sale Has Started!

Graham Rowley’s latest (130th) Golf memorabilia auction has just started. In the 540 Lots listed there are personal items from Ian Baker-Finch, Tony Jacklin and other notable golfers from the past era; and signed items by JH Taylor, Harry Vardon, Jack White, John Ball Jr and many others; personalised letters from Bobby Jones, Dwight D Eisenhower & Ben Hogan.

Every collecting category is covered: Books, Clubs, Art, Programs, Balls, Magazines, Medals, Spoons.

A fine array of golf books includes William Dalrymple. Golfer’s Guide for The United Kingdom 1895 1st edition (signed twice by the Open Champion J.H. Taylor); the complete set of the Nisbets Annual which ran from 1905 through to 1914; a collection of previously unlisted Golf Magazines called “The Golfer” which started on 21st May 1932, issue number One running to issue number Seven, all in excellent condition; Player Badges and Money Clips from several noted Major tournament winners.

Pre-1900 Golf Clubs gave their Captain a special gift for their term in office, sometimes a silver cup, hip flask or cigarette case. Occasionally we see something rare like the 1860 Tasting Spoons we have, which the Captain would use to taste the decanted claret

Special Items:

Unique Early Silver Fruit Knife dated 1848 With Cross Long Nosed Clubs & Golf Ball Decorations (pictured top)

Pair of Silver Gilt ‘CAPTAINS WINE TASTING SPOONS’ made by James Allan Co Sheffield circa 1860 (pictured)

Watercolour from the 1906 Open Championship, showing Braid, Hilton & Vardon, unknown artist (pictured)

1880s Gutty Percha golf ball called “The Union Jack” made by Henleys, rare in so much as it was not aerodynamic and flew ibn any direction

The Auction runs through to Friday 16th February (Part End); Saturday 17th February (Part End); Sunday 18th February Complete Finish.

