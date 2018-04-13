National Golf Club Challenge Creates Largest Online Auction Ever

The National Golf Club Challenge (NGCC) – organisers of the UK’s largest amateur charity inter-club golf event are proud to announce the release of their 1st Online Auction of 2018 supporting the vital work of On Course Foundation.

The National Golf Club Challenge Online Auction can be viewed at www.ngccauction.com

The full list of auction prizes is available to view HERE

The Online Auction features a massive array of prizes, the likes of which have never been seen before in any golf themed auction within the United Kingdom.

Prizes include Golf Equipment from some of the leading manufacturers such as Taylor Made Europe, Callaway Europe, Ping Europe, Motocaddy, Stewart Golf, Bushnell and many more. A huge selection of Golfing Memorabilia kindly donated by some of the World’s Top Golfers and Caddies including Graeme McDowell, Ernie Els, Lee Westwood, Marc Warren, Oliver Wilson, Ian Poulter, Jack Nicklaus, Sam Torrance, Tony Jacklin, Billy Foster, Terry Mundy and Dominic Bott to name just a few.

The Star Prize is a truly outstanding Golf Experience… The golf journey of a lifetime – a four-night journey for two golfers aboard Belmond Royal Scotsman on The Scottish Golf Tour in Association with Sam Torrance

The prize list continues; fabulous donations from the likes of, Qatar Airways with any destination in the world tickets, Club World Tickets to New York with BA, Golf Breaks at some of the most prestigious Golf Resorts in the World such as the 4* Il Picciolo Etna Golf Resort & Spa Sicily, Donnafugata Golf Resort & SPA in Sicily, together with stunning Golf Holidays from Your Golf Travel & Spa Breaks.com. Rounds of Golf with European Tour Players and Celebrities including, Simon Khan, Carly Booth, Dougray Scott, Kevin Keegan, Ronan Keating, Nick Dougherty, Robbie Fowler and Matt Le Tissier to name just a few and Coaching sessions with the likes of Sky Sports Presenters, Mr Tim Barter, Denis Pugh and The European Tours Oli Wilson.

The most impressive element of the auction is undoubtedly the sheer number of Four Balls on offer, in total over 1,000 Golf Clubs from across the World donated 4 Balls to help raise funds so On Course Foundation can continue with their vital work to support Injured UK Service Personnel which includes all venues currently owned by Crown Golf, Q Hotels Marriott Hotels. Every Trump National facility in the world feature together with every Golf Club in the UAE with many contributions from Troon Golf

Golfing experiences not to be forgotten; from the exhilarating Links Golf of Royal Troon & Turnberry, the exclusive The Renaissance Club and the delightful North Berwick, Royal Dornoch and Archerfield in the home of Golf together with the breathtakingly beautiful links of Royal Liverpool and Royal Lytham on England’s Golf Coast

Inland golf experiences include the exquisite Centurion Club in Hertfordshire, the iconic Brabazon at the Belfry, the unforgettable 2010 at Celtic Manor, the perfectly manicured The Grove in Hertfordshire, the wonderful Sunningdale and the sensational London Club in Kent.

Outstanding Worldwide golfing experiences include a large selection of some of the finest golf that South Africa has to offer, the sensational Lake Nona, the outstanding Apes Hill Golf Club in Barbados, the brilliant Yas Links in Abu Dhabi, the stunning Emirates Golf Club in Dubai and the outstanding Royal Bled, Slovenia

The full 4 Ball ‘Roll of Honour’ of Golf Clubs can be seen via this Link

Stacey Jeffries, NGCC Event Director commented, “Arguably this Online Auction is now the largest auction EVER assembled within Golf…definitely in the UK, maybe even the World. The auction is set to raise a huge amount to help the outstanding work of On Course Foundation, but for me this was never the main aim when I set about assembling this Auction back in November 2017. In my time working to support our Injured Service Personnel (Over 9 years now) it has become very clear to me that it is not the funds, facilities or opportunities that they most value; it is the support of the public.This is an unprecedented statement from golf to our wounded servicemen and women”

Stacey went on to say: “The reaction has been simply outstanding, huge kudos to all who have united with us…it speaks volumes that so many Golf Clubs have donated a 4 ball for the auction as well as Whole in 1 Golf who donated 100 x 4 Balls at their partner venues, together with so many others within the Golf Industry and beyond who have donated some quite outstanding prizes. Special credit has to go to the Golf Clubs who have donated 4 balls. To be fair each will be inundated with requests every week, but instead of saying no, they have come together in this unique way to create this wonderful story for golf”.

NGCC Patron, Lee Westwood OBE commented; “The National Golf Club Challenge Team continue to do a truly outstanding job putting this fabulous Online Auction together to support On Course Foundation. I am proud to see how golf has come together in this unprecedented way to support the continued recovery of our wounded servicemen and women”

Alistair McKay Forbes, Managing Director, On Course Foundation commented; “We are delighted in the way the golf community has come together to support us and thank everyone for the contributions they have made. Despite the cessation of military operations in the Middle East the injuries and illnesses have not gone away and we continue to receive regular new referrals to us. The funds raised in this auction will help us to rebuild lives through golf, using the sport to get wounded, injured and sick service personnel and veterans physically, mentally and socially active again and help some of them find new careers in the golf industry.

The National Golf Club Challenge Contacts

Stacey Jeffries, Event Director stacey@nationalgolfclubchallenge.com

Matt Leighton, Marketing Director matt@nationalgolfclubchallenge.com