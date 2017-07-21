Just Published: Classic Book On Golf’s History

Roger McStravick, winner of the USGA Herbert Warren Wind Book Award and BGCS Murdoch Medal for St Andrews In The Footsteps of Old Tom Morris, has just released his new title A History of Golf.

Speaking to GBN.com Roger said, “I am hugely excited about this new book that has been three years in the making. My aim is to encourage more people to delve into golf history. I love it and I simply wanted to share that in a format that was beautiful to look at, whilst still retaining the research levels of Footsteps.”

The story of golf is told with beautiful imagery throughout. With the latest research and many rare images and paintings the history of game is brought to life in a unique and original way. Contributions include Augusta photography from Frank Christian, paintings of the majors by Walt Spitzmiller and modern artists from The Fine Art of Golf collection.

Designed by Chic Harper and with a foreword by Sir Michael Bonallack OBE, this beautiful book is a must for amateur and expert alike. The book covers many key points including:

Why is Old Tom Morris still a record holder?

Is Scotland really the birthplace of golf?

What ball did Freddie Tait play with?

Did we get Mary Queen of Scots wrong?

“I am just delighted the way the book has turned out. Chic has done as amazing job again! The high-end coffee table book retails at only £30. We are also offering 20% off during Open week at www.rogermcstravick.com/books with promo code OPEN20.

“When people see strange looking tweed clothing and hickory clubs, I see golfers. They are no different to us, standing on the 1st tee in the rain or joyous after holing a 3ft putt on a green. This is the story of our evolution -from the drama of Old Tom Morris to the high jinks of Seve, the Royal game of golf has a wonderful, fascinating history.”

Critics have hailed the book. Chris Jones, Editor, ‘Golf World’ said: “Overwhelmingly insightful … a history lesson not to be missed!” Geoff Shackelford of The Golf Channel added: “The history of golf is a rich but daunting task to delve into, but as with StAndrews In The Footsteps of Old Tom Morris, Roger McStravick has managed to compile that story into a warm and inviting fashion that every golfer will savour. A vital addition to the world of golf books!” Jim Black, The Golf Paper, said “Expertly researched and brilliantly executed. A very worthy successor to St Andrews In The Footsteps of Old Tom Morris.”

A History of Golf now is available to at www.rogermcstravick.com/books Use code OPEN20 to get 20% off at checkout.

