Academy of Golf Art Welcomes New Members

The Academy of Golf Art (www.AcademyofGolfArt.org), whose mission is to enhance appreciation for golf art, is expanding and welcomes new members as part of its growth plans.

“Golf art is a growing genre, appreciated by golf and art lovers the world over,” said George Lawrence, president of the Academy. “Membership in the Academy proffers prestigious recognition to golf artists. We are pleased to welcome new members as we expand our organization and plan future exciting opportunities.”

Artists interested in joining the Academy of Golf Art or learning more about it are invited to contact Sally J. Sportsman via sjsport@earthlink.net

Last year, the Academy exhibited select works of member artists in a special exhibition, The Academy of Golf Art: Artists of the Game, at the Morris Museum of Art, in Augusta, Georgia. The successful three-month exhibition spanned the week of the Masters Tournament. Works displayed included sculpture; paintings in oil, pastel, watercolour and casein; and photography.

Founded in 2003, the Academy of Golf Art is a non-profit organization whose mission is to create an awareness and appreciation for golf art as a valuable segment of fine art, expressing the essence of the game to help preserve its traditions through artistic representation, while serving its member artists. Membership in the Academy assures recognition for artists’ significant contributions to golf and the genre of golf art, ensuring the lasting legacy of their work and their place in the history of golf art.

For more information about the Academy of Golf Art, see www.AcademyofGolfArt.org