‘The Beach’ Development at La Reserva Club set to Define Luxury on the Costa del Sol

Major works are underway at La Reserva Club, Sotogrande, to construct a state-of-the-art leisure development called ‘The Beach’, set to be opened in summer this year.

The Beach at La Reserva Club will soon host an impressive array of leisure facilities, centred around various water amenities, complete with beach and beach club all set within the hills of La Reserva, Sotogrande’s latest luxury and gated residential community.

La Reserva Club, with its new family amenities, is setting a new standard for modern luxury and country club living on the Costa del Sol. The Beach is set to include Europe’s first full sandy pool weaving its way through the beautifully designed area and sunbeds, to give an authentic seaside feel.

An elegant Beach Club with a full-service beach front restaurant, will provide guests space to relax and take in the idyllic setting, while enjoying the club’s esteemed service and cuisine.

The sports lagoon, contained in a beautifully landscaped park, will host a variety of water sports and activities amid stunning views of the ocean, hills and 18-hole championship golf course. A boat house, featuring its own slipway and jetty, lagoon island and beach, and summer café will surround the 17,000 square metres of lagoon.

In addition, a new tennis pavilion will complement the existing courts, as well as a lap pool for swimmers which for now will be dedicated as an adult only area for those seeking calm and privacy.

Marc Topiol, Sotogrande SA CEO, said: “When completed, The Beach will provide members, guests and residence with a truly world class leisure experience.

“Our vision for La Reserva Club is to provide a deluxe facility offering a unique set of amenities for families to enjoy. La Reserva Club, as the leisure component of La Reserva de Sotogrande gated residential community, offers a complete set of services and facilities for our residents, members and guests to enjoy. It is truly the first of its kind in The Costa Del Sol and Marbella.

“The sandy pool is the first of its kind to be designed in Southern Europe and will provide a focal point for our residents and our guests to relax, unwind and enjoy the beautiful surroundings. We look forward to the opening this summer and are wholly committed to providing a wonderful experience.”

Construction of The Beach at La Reserva Club is due to be concluded and open in summer 2018.

Sotogrande is Andalusia’s largest privately owned premium leisure and real estate destination. It occupies an area spanning 20 square kilometres from the Mediterranean Sea to the foothills of the Sierra Almenara.

It has a community of 2,500 full-time international households, approximately 8,000 in peak season, is home to more than 300 businesses and one of Andalusia’s best International Schools. It is one of Europe’s leading sporting destinations for yachting, sail racing, water sports, tennis, international polo and has five championship golf courses.

Sotogrande was acquired by Cerberus Capital Management and Orion Capital Managers from its previous owner, NH Hotel Group, for €225m in 2014. www.sotogrande.com

La Reserva Club www.lareservaclubsotogrande.com