Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course acquired by Leading Hotel Group

Roxburghe Estates and Bespoke Hotels have agreed terms for the transfer of ownership of the Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course near Kelso in the Scottish Borders. Completion of sale is expected to take place at the end of July 2017.

Bespoke Hotels is the largest independent hotel group in the UK, and the Roxburghe’s 22-bedroom luxury hotel and championship golf course designed by Dave Thomas is an attractive fit within a collection that includes the Chester Grosvenor, Storrs Hall in Cumbria, as well as a robust Scottish portfolio, featuring the Carnoustie Golf Hotel, Tulloch Castle, Dingwall, and Stonefield Castle, Tarbert.

The opportunity for expansion of the facilities at the Roxburghe, alongside the development of self-catering lodges, is actively being considered. In 2010, planning consent was granted for 60 holiday lodges, a new clubhouse and conversion of the existing clubhouse to a 10-bedroom dormy house, all of which stood as a key factor in Bespoke’s strong interest and decision to acquire the business. The creation of a luxury destination resort is the principal vision of the new owners, building on the outstanding facilities and reputation which the Roxburghe enjoys.

The Duke of Roxburghe commented: “I am delighted that we have reached agreement with Bespoke, knowing that they have exciting plans for the future and will invest significantly in the business. We look forward seeing the Roxburghe grow in the years ahead under new ownership and achieving our long-term vision of a high-quality resort destination. We strongly believe the Roxburghe has a secure and successful future under Bespoke Hotels’ management.”

“The business has been a particular interest and focus of mine since it first opened as a country house hotel in 1982, which subsequently expanded with the development of the first championship golf course in 1995. It has given me enormous pride and satisfaction to see it develop successfully over the years, but it became clear that a new investor needed to come aboard for the Roxburghe to move to the next level and become a world class destination. We are therefore extremely pleased to hand over the business to such an experienced and committed operator as Bespoke.”

“I know how much the quality of service is valued by our customers, together with the high standards maintained in the hotel and on the golf course. I am therefore pleased to be able to confirm that all the existing staff will be retained, and I would like to pay particular thanks to the team for ensuring the Roxburghe has achieved such high standards in all areas. Although ICMI will not be continuing as managers, I am confident the professionalism, high standards and attention to detail for which the estate has become known will long be maintained into the future.”

Haydn Fentum, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Bespoke Hotels, added: “We are hugely excited by the potential of The Roxburghe and look forward to taking the business into a new era. We are keen to build on the excellent work done to date by both Roxburghe Estates and ICMI, which has given us an extremely sound platform on which to build.”

“We would like to extend our thanks to the outgoing management team, as well as to both the hotel and golf course staff, with whom we hope to build a fruitful relationship moving forward. We are particularly grateful to the support of the Duke of Roxburghe and Roddy Jackson, chief executive of Roxburghe Estates, alongside whom we are delighted to be working, and whose enthusiasm for the business is an ongoing source of inspiration.”

Bespoke Hotels www.bespokehotels.com

Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course http://roxburghe-hotel.net/

Tags: Bespoke Hotels, Carnoustie Golf Hotel, Duke of Roxburghe, Haydn Fentum, Roddy Jackson, Roxburghe Estates, Roxburghe Hotel and Golf Course