The two independent market leaders in UK golf course sales and acquisitions – HMH Golf & Leisure and Ben Allen Golf – have teamed up to form an unrivalled service to the golf market – HMH Golf & Leisure in association with Ben Allen.

The Directors of the two companies are well known in the golf industry and have been involved in a large proportion of the UK’s most important golf property transactions over the last 25 years.

In the past 12 months alone the Directors of the new association have personally handled combined golf club / golf hotel Sales of £46m (covering 12 transactions); currently have 6 properties Under Offer totalling £14m; have £15m of property currently on the market; and will shortly be bringing a further 6 businesses with a combined asking price of £20m to the market. £95 million in total.

Ben Allen, who until recently was a Director at GVA and formerly of Humberts Leisure said: “Tom and I have been competing against one another for over 20 years. Working together in this niche sector of the leisure market makes eminent sense for us and for our clients – our market contacts are second to none. We look forward to the future with great enthusiasm.”

Tom Marriott, Director of HMH Golf and Leisure for the last 23 years adds: “Ben brings an incredible amount of knowledge and expertise with him. He has been in the business for as long as I have and between us we have been involved in over 200 transactions. Together, under the Association’s new banner, the team will be able to offer an unrivalled service.”

Whatever your golf sector requirements call Ben ben@hmhgolf.com or Tom tom@hmhgolf.com or visit www.hmhgolfandleisure.com