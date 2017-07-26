Global Edition

 

For sale: Gatton Manor Hotel & Golf Club; Guide Price £4m

2.00pm 26th July 2017 - Property

HMH have been instructed to sell Gatton Manor Hotel & Golf Club, an attractive 18-bedroom hotel and 18-hole golf club near Dorking in Surrey. An adjoining equestrian property is available as a separate lot.

Planning Consent exists for 20, two-bedroom apartments designed around an attractive courtyard.

  • Gatwick International Airport about 24 M25 (J9) about 15 miles. London about 34 miles
  • 18-bedroom hotel; conference, wedding and function facilities
  • Quality 18-hole golf course founded in 1969
  • Golf clubhouse
  • Detached staff block
  • Planning consent for 20, two-bedroom serviced hotel apartments
  • Practice area
  • Three lakes
  • Approximately 166 Acres Freehold

In addition to the above is an adjoining equestrian property which was purchased by the current owners in 2014 and which is available as a separate lot.

The guide price is £4m for the golf course and business and £1.2m for the equestrian property which comprises; two residential properties, some stabling, an indoor school and all set in circa 6 acres.

Tom Marriott at HMH Golf & Leisure comments: “This is the third time that HMH will have been involved in the sale of Gatton Manor. It has always attracted interest from a wide spectrum of buyers. The golf course is well regarded and the hotel is popular with society and visiting golfers.

“The club is well regarded as a wedding/party venue and a buyer has an opportunity to improve on this aspect of the business. The location of the complex is in a picturesque part of Surrey and the course is in good condition.”

For further information contact Tom Marriott tom@hmhgolf.com

HMH Golf and Leisure www.hmhgolfandleisure.com

Gatton Manor Hotel & Golf Club http://www.gattonmanor.co.uk/

 

