For sale: Gatton Manor Hotel & Golf Club; Guide Price £4m

HMH have been instructed to sell Gatton Manor Hotel & Golf Club, an attractive 18-bedroom hotel and 18-hole golf club near Dorking in Surrey. An adjoining equestrian property is available as a separate lot.

Planning Consent exists for 20, two-bedroom apartments designed around an attractive courtyard.

Gatwick International Airport about 24 M25 (J9) about 15 miles. London about 34 miles

18-bedroom hotel; conference, wedding and function facilities

Quality 18-hole golf course founded in 1969

Golf clubhouse

Detached staff block

Planning consent for 20, two-bedroom serviced hotel apartments

Practice area

Three lakes

Approximately 166 Acres Freehold

In addition to the above is an adjoining equestrian property which was purchased by the current owners in 2014 and which is available as a separate lot.

The guide price is £4m for the golf course and business and £1.2m for the equestrian property which comprises; two residential properties, some stabling, an indoor school and all set in circa 6 acres.

Tom Marriott at HMH Golf & Leisure comments: “This is the third time that HMH will have been involved in the sale of Gatton Manor. It has always attracted interest from a wide spectrum of buyers. The golf course is well regarded and the hotel is popular with society and visiting golfers.

“The club is well regarded as a wedding/party venue and a buyer has an opportunity to improve on this aspect of the business. The location of the complex is in a picturesque part of Surrey and the course is in good condition.”

For further information contact Tom Marriott tom@hmhgolf.com

HMH Golf and Leisure www.hmhgolfandleisure.com

Gatton Manor Hotel & Golf Club http://www.gattonmanor.co.uk/

