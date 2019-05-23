Adventure Experience mini golf portfolio for sale

Specialist business property adviser Christie & Co has brought to the market a portfolio of four adventure golf locations and two development sites across London, the South East and East Midlands, on behalf of Adventure Experience.

The adventure golf locations comprise Pirate Cove at Bluewater in Kent, Jurassic Falls & Altitude Adventure in North East London, Dinosaur Escape in Middlesex, and Dinosaur Safari in Hertfordshire.

The portfolio also includes two development sites in North West London and the East Midlands which have the ability to accommodate 18-hole adventure golf schemes.

All of the sites offer themed, adventure golf courses, with additional activities such as the Sky Trails high ropes courses and GoGo Pirate Boats tours also available at some of the sites.

Established in 2010, Adventure Experience has become one of the UK’s leading adventure golf operators and offers a purchaser the chance to acquire a firmly established group of leisure destinations in highly sought-after locations with the ability to grow further through the development of new sites. Alternatively, consideration may also be given to the sale of individual or packages of centres.

Ed Haddon of Adventure Experience said: “We have undertaken extensive analysis of locations around the UK that we know will work for the adventure golf model and have secured an important base of sites around the M25. With our conservative approach to roll-out we believe the business is well positioned for a new owner or owners to further develop the business, either as a stand-alone business or ‘bolt-on’ to an existing mini golf/leisure operation.”

The Adventure Experience portfolio is available to buy through Christie & Co as individual assets, small groups or an entire portfolio. For more information visit projectbambam.christie.com.