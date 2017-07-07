Woking Golf Club appoints new Course Manager

Timberlake Golf has successfully partnered with the Woking Golf Club in Surrey to find its new Course Manager.

Following an in-depth search, Andy Ewence, currently Course Manager at The Buckinghamshire GC, was identified as the preferred candidate and takes up his role with immediate effect. Andy will be coming in at an exciting time for the club with progressive developments planned for the historic course over the coming years.

Commenting on his new appointment, Richard Pennell CCM, Secretary, Woking GC, said: “We are fortunate to welcome someone of Andy’s experience to the Club and I thank Ian and Bruce at Timberlake Golf for a thorough, highly professional and targeted search. The whole process was managed promptly and professionally and with Bruce on the selection panel he was able to bring expert insight and technical knowledge ensuring we could make an informed decision.

“Timberlake Golf clearly understood the brief and together with their tailored candidate evaluation process, they highlighted an exceptional shortlist of Course Managers who all matched the search criteria, had relevant experience and the necessary skills for the role.

“The successful outcome proves the benefit of using a professional search consultant and having now experienced Timberlake Golf as both a candidate and a recruiter I wouldn’t hesitate to recommend them to other clubs.”

“Timberlake Golf has established itself as the market leader for the recruitment of key management golf club management in the UK since its inception in 2013,” said Ian Timberlake. “With the addition of Bruce Jamieson as our resident Consultant Agronomist, we are now able to offer our clients the specialist expertise within the greenkeeper, turf care and agronomy sector, to guide them through specific golf course staffing requirements.”

Bruce Jamieson commented: “Andy’s appointment perfectly illustrates how Timberlake Golf can add value to the Club’s recruitment process – with hands-on experience of greenkeeper activities, work schedules, maintenance programmes, health & safety, course policies, etc. we were able to offer the necessary technical expertise to the Club.”

