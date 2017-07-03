Withers Joins Golf Business International

The former president of renowned turf equipment manufacturer Jacobsen, David Withers, has joined Golf Business International following his move back to the UK.

Withers is now working as an independent consultant following a successful six-year spell as president and CEO of Jacobsen in North Carolina, and is looking to utilise his excellent business development skills to assist golf clubs in an increasingly competitive market.

A strategic thinker, Withers offers extensive international expertise in Europe, Asia and the Americas, and, using his excellent communication and relationship-building skills, he is capable of forming strong connections between company and customers.

He is also an experienced public speaker and presenter, with a track record in team building and performance improvement; distribution management; product development; finance, budgeting and cost management; and sales and marketing leadership.

He said: “Having spent many years working in the industry, I know several of the existing members of Golf Business International personally and taking membership seemed the obvious thing to do. I can see great value in individuals with distinct skill sets working together for the betterment of the industry and I look forward to being an active member for many years to come.”

Howard Swan, chairman of Golf Business International – which recently rebranded from its original title of the Golf Consultants Association – added: “David is a vastly experienced individual and brings with him many years’ knowledge of various sectors of our industry. I know he will be a tremendous asset to Golf Business International.”

Golf Business International, formed as the Golf Consultants Association in 1999, is unique in the UK in its ability to make available a team of highly-respected and experienced golf industry professionals to see any phase of a project through from conception to end.

To contact David Withers email dpwithers1@hotmail.com or call +44 7849 941 917

For further information on Golf Business International or to arrange an interview with one of its members, please contact Daniel at marketing@golfbusinessinternational.com

Golf Business International www.golfbusinessinternational.com

