Tym Expands Sales Team with Appointment For The North

Reesink Turfcare has appointed John Addy to its TYM Tractors team as northern regional sales manager.

This appointment is, says Steve Haynes, TYM sales manager, part of a strategy to accelerate growth of the TYM business in the UK. John has vast sales experience in the sector, having worked at dealer level for some time, not only in the groundscare market, but also working with construction equipment sales.

Steven says: “John has experience in all the key areas important for this role, he has a good understanding of the tractor market and a proven track record for sales having worked within the dealer network for some time. It’s this knowledge of working with dealers that makes John ideal for the role and our plans to grow the TYM dealer network and further strengthen and support the relationships that already exist.”

2017 has seen the TYM brand grow exponentially with the appointment of John, the introduction of a range of rear mounted tractor attachments including finishing mowers, flail mowers, wide area mowers and rotary tillers, and the soon-to-be launched new mid-duty model, the T393.

Concluding the news from the brand is that Scott Turner, who had previously held the position of TYM product specialist, takes responsibility for sales in the south.

Steven says: “Scott moves from his role of TYM product manager where he used to work with all dealers across the UK to now focusing on dealers in the south. This new structure focusses on the skills of two individuals who are tractor specialists. By splitting the sales area between the two guys we can now fully focus our efforts on the day to day tractor activity and developing our dealer network to further grow the TYM business in the UK.”

Steven concludes by saying: “Reesink Turfcare introduced the TYM brand to the UK five years ago and it’s been very well received by the market in that time. Brand development has been progressive and we’re now in the perfect position to enhance our focus on the opportunities for our dealers across the country.”

Reesink Turfcare is the exclusive distributor in the UK and Ireland of TYM Tractors. It is based at 1 Station Road, St Neots PE19 1QH. Call 01480 226800, email info@reesinkturfcare.co.uk or visit www.reesinkturfcare.co.uk