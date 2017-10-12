Troon Promotes Rob DeMore To President of Troon Privé Division

Troon has promoted Rob DeMore to president of its Troon Privé Division. DeMore replaces Ryan Walls, who has moved to BallenIsles Country Club (a Troon Privé-managed facility) in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, to become the club’s new chief operating officer and general manager. DeMore has served as senior vice president of Troon Privé since fall of 2016 and has more than twenty years of blended hospitality and golf experience.

As Troon Privé Division president, DeMore will oversee the division’s growing collection of fine private clubs around the world. The Troon Privé Division currently manages nearly 70 private clubs, half of which are member owned, including BallenIsles Country Club. Since joining Troon in 2003 from Wyndham International, DeMore has been instrumental in leading numerous private club transformations including strategic land acquisitions, member equity conversions, and start-up operations.

His expertise in leading private club operations has led to national recognition as Golf Inc. magazine recently named DeMore one of the “10 People Who Are Shaping The Future Of Private Clubs.” In addition, during his time working with the Inn at Entrada, the luxury Utah property was named a “Top 25 Resort” by Trip Advisor.

“Rob has been an integral part of the growth of Troon’s private club management services business over the past 10-plus years and is a highly talented and multi-faceted executive,” said Mike Ryan, executive vice president and chief operating officer, Troon. “We are proud and pleased with the company’s depth of talent and the opportunities it affords.”

DeMore will continue to be based in Troon’s Scottsdale offices.

Troon www.Troon.com