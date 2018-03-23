Troon International Adds Expertise to Sales & Marketing Team

Troon, the leader in upscale golf course management, development and marketing, is pleased to announce several new appointments to its international team.

Angus Watson, who formerly held positions at The Fairmont St Andrews and, most recently, Trump Turnberry, has been appointed to the role of Troon International Sales & Marketing Manager. He will be responsible for driving the day-to-day sales and marketing for Troon’s portfolio of international clients and for heightening travel trade connectivity and initiating high-impact marketing solutions to drive business performance.

Angus will be working directly with Ian Bulleid on day-to-day support for all properties, providing support and advice to the Troon network, as well as insights on industry best-practice, drawing on his wealth of luxury hotel and golf sales and operations expertise.

Ian will move into a more strategic advisory role, maintaining his support of corporate and property sales and marketing endeavours, working closely with Angus whilst continuing to provide dynamic solutions for clients.

Miriam Finerty has also been recruited into the Troon International team, joining as Marketing & Social Media Administrator from a strong sales and digital background at the Address Montgomerie. Based out of the Troon International office in Dubai, Miriam will be taking the lead on Troon’s social media efforts, conceiving digital strategies and strengthening presence over the coming months.

“We have made the decision to direct investment into our sales and marketing department to enhance business performance for our clients,” commented Mark Chapleski, President Troon International.

“With the introduction of Angus and Miriam, we will provide venues a dedicated resource to support national, regional and international sales and marketing programs, and the integration of global Troon marketing initiatives. We are committed to ensuring all facets of Troon’s service proposition excel and we believe this increase in resources will afford our clients and our teams the most dynamic solution.”

In addition to these appointments, there have also been a number of internal changes within the network of Troon International-managed facilities, as the growing portfolio provides new opportunities. Paul Booth has been appointed General Manager at Al Hamra Golf Club (Ras Al Khaimah), following a successful tenure at The Els Club Malaysia. Supporting Paul will be newly-appointed Golf Course Superintendent, Alex McDowell. Paul is succeeded as General Manager at The Els Club Malaysia by Stephen Havrilla, with Terrance Mohamed joining him as Golf Course Superintendent.

The vacancy left by Terrance’s move from Al Zorah Golf Club in Ajman has been filled by Matt Legge, who was promoted from his Assistant’s role. Lastly, Chris Geraghty, is moving from his role overseeing the Allegria Golf Club in Cairo, to become the General Manager of the Royal Golf Club in Bahrain.

“These promotions show our commitment to developing our people and providing opportunities for personal development whilst ensuring we are providing the right levels of expertise for all our Owners and demonstrate the breadth of support we offer across all aspects of the golf business”, concluded Chapleski.

With Headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland and Dubai UAE, Troon International is committed to developing Troon’s presence throughout the world. This rapidly expanding division now oversees operations at 47 courses in 18 countries including England, Scotland, Spain, Norway, the United Arab Emirates, Australia and South Korea with further expansion planned across all regions.

Troon International https://www.troon.com/troon-international