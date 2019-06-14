Troon Appoints Ruth Engle And Bob Eddy To Board Of Directors

Troon® announces the appointment of Ruth Engle and Bob Eddy to its board of directors with immediate effect. Engle is Troon’s Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Eddy is Executive Vice President, Chief Financial and Administrative Officer at BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc.

“We are very pleased to have Ruth and Bob join our board and look forward to their contributions,” said Dana Garmany, executive chairman, Troon. “With the addition of Ruth and Bob, the board of directors features a good mix of perspectives from internal and external members, with varying backgrounds and experiences.”

Engle joined Troon in 2007 after serving as vice president and controller of the aerospace division of Honeywell International. During her time at Honeywell, she also held vice president and CFO positions over three leading divisions. Engle began her career with PricewaterhouseCoopers and has since held financial leadership positions at major global engineering companies.

Early in her career, Engle returned to her alma mater as a professor, teaching economics and business at Lafayette College. She then earned her master’s degree in business administration from Fairleigh Dickinson University and co-authored a book titled: “Small Business Survival Guide to Debits, Credits and Cash: What Every Growing Business Needs to Know About Accounting and Finance.”

In 2016, Engle was named to AZ Business magazine’s list of 2016 Most Influential Women as she was selected from a pool of more than 1,000 candidates by the editorial team and a panel of industry experts. In November of 2018, Engle was named “Arizona CFO of the Year” by the Arizona Chapter of Financial Executives International (FEI). The FEI’s CFO of the Year Awards are presented to professionals for outstanding performance in their roles as corporate financial stewards.

Eddy is responsible for the BJ’s Wholesale Club’s finance, risk management, real estate and human resources teams. He also leads the teams charged with pricing and procurement, asset protection, as well as the legal team. Eddy joined BJ’s in 2007 as senior vice president, finance, was named chief financial officer in 2011 and added the chief administrative officer title in 2018.

Prior to joining BJ’s, Eddy served multinational manufacturing, technology, retail and consumer products companies as a member of the audit and business advisory practice of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP in Boston and San Francisco. He is a graduate of Babson College in Wellesley, Massachusetts, and Phillips Academy in Andover, Massachusetts.

Troon, the leader in club management, development, and marketing, has actively grown and diversified its family of brands by acquiring four companies over the last 10 months, including Cliff Drysdale Management, the nation’s leading tennis management company, in July 2018; RealFood, a Boston-based food service consulting firm, in February 2019; OB Sports Golf Management in early April 2019; and Green Golf Partners in May 2019.

