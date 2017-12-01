Topgolf Names Troy Warfield as President

Topgolf® Entertainment Group (TEG) has hired Troy Warfield of British Airways to expand its global footprint of Topgolf venues as well as driving ranges that license its Toptracer Range technology. Warfield replaces former Topgolf International President Neil Allen, who is stepping into a new role as strategic adviser. The Topgolf International division is based in London and overseen by TEG Co-Chairman and CEO Erik Anderson.

“Topgolf is thrilled to welcome Troy to our executive team,” said Anderson. “Whether it’s through one of our venues or a driving range powered by Toptracer Range technology, Troy will advance Topgolf’s vision of being a global sports and entertainment community creating great times for all.”

Topgolf will open its first venues in Australia and Mexico next year, followed by Canada in 2019. Anderson said the company has been eyeing dozens of potential locations across the globe, and Warfield will identify the strategic partners to help accelerate Topgolf’s expansion and ensure the guest experience aligns to local culture.

Toptracer is transforming the game of golf on the range, on the course, on television and even in major sports stadiums. This dynamic technology tracks the flight of a golf ball, displays its path in video and analyses every shot hit. Topgolf has leveraged the technology for Topgolf Crush, its social experience on tour, game play integration at Topgolf Orlando, and is licensing Toptracer Range to driving ranges and tournament directors for a more interactive golf experience. Additionally, Toptracer continues to enrich the experience of watching golf on TV during some of the biggest tournaments in the world, including The Open Championship and Ryder Cup.

Prior to Topgolf, Warfield served as Executive Director of Management Committee and the Director of Customer Experience at British Airways, leading more than 16,000 employees. He brings decades of experience in sales, marketing, general and board-level management for brands such as Kimberly-Clark, Avis and Unilever. Throughout his career, Warfield has led international teams in Europe, Australia, Asia and, most recently, globally. He has managed both corporate-owned and franchisee-owned businesses. Warfield earned his undergraduate degree in marketing from the University of New South Wales and his MBA from Macquarie Graduate School of Management in Australia.

“Topgolf is among the most innovative and admired brands in the sports and entertainment industries,” Warfield said. “I was especially attracted to its tagline ‘Everyone’s Game,’ as I will get to help introduce the Topgolf experience to millions of new fans around the world.”

