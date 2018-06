Topgolf Names Ben Sharpe President of Toptracer Range

Topgolf® Entertainment Group (TEG) has hired former TaylorMade Golf Company CEO Ben Sharpe to expand its global footprint of driving ranges that license its Toptracer Range technology. Sharpe will serve as President of the Toptracer Range division, which is based in London and overseen by TEG CEO Dolf Berle.

“Topgolf is proud to have a proven leader such as Ben join the executive team,” said Berle. “Ben brings rich experience and strong connections within the golf industry, and he is skilled at leading businesses through exponential growth.”

Toptracer is transforming the game of golf on the range, on the course, on television and even in major sports stadiums. The dynamic technology tracks the flight of a golf ball, displays its path in video and analyzes every shot hit. Topgolf has leveraged the technology for its pop-up social experience Topgolf Crush, game play integration at several Topgolf venues around the country, and it is licensing Toptracer Range to driving ranges and tournament directors for a more interactive golf experience. Toptracer Range is being installed in a growing number of driving ranges around the world. Additionally, Toptracer continues to enrich the experience of watching golf on TV during some of the biggest tournaments in the world, including The Open Championship and Ryder Cup.

Prior to joining Topgolf, Sharpe spent nine years at TaylorMade-adidas Golf, starting as the Vice President of the EMEA/Pacific region. During that time, he increased the business from $100 million to $250 million in six years, making the region the best-performing one in the group. In 2012, he became Global President of Adidas Golf, delivering a record year in terms of sales and profit. He became CEO in 2014 and started the turnaround strategy, bringing in a new executive team before returning home to the UK in 2015. He also previously served as CEO of Lyle & Scott, repositioning the business from a knitwear manufacturer to one of the leading fashion labels in the UK and Scandinavia. Most recently, Ben has been working as a consultant for Topgolf on new business opportunities.

“Having spent many years working in the golf industry, I instantly recognized the incredible potential of Toptracer Range, not only for its advanced technology but for the power of the Topgolf brand. I am excited to help driving ranges recreate the fun and social experience for which Topgolf is so popularly known,” Sharpe said.

