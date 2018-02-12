Terry Williamson to join Board of the Palatinate Group

The Palatinate Group have announced that Terry Williamson is joining the travel group which incorporates Your Golf Travel and Spabreaks.com as an Executive Director in their Farringdon HQ.

Williamson will join the board of both Spabreaks.com and Your Golf Travel and will be working closely with the senior management team of both companies. He will be assisting operationally with all departments of both organisations as well as working on specific strategic projects and acting as a valuable advisor to the Founders.

Williamson will bring with him a wealth of travel experience having spent over 30 years in the industry. Following eight years at JAC travel, with the latter four being at the helm as CEO, he led the business through huge growth and an ultimate sale process in August last year for £200m.

Prior to that Terry was CEO of School Travel Group which he led the sale of in 2008 for £97m. Previous senior roles included Cosmos, Monarch Travel Group and Thomas Cook.

On his new appointment, Williamson commented, “I am very much looking forward to joining Ross, Andrew and the teams. The business has some very exciting plans, at various stages of development and execution. I hope to help accelerate the delivery of those and to help shape how the business needs to evolve to ensure it continues on the path that fulfils and exceeds its customer’s expectations.”

Ross Marshall, Co-Founder and CEO said, “We are delighted to have Terry join us and bolster our board as we look to take the businesses into their next phase of growth. We look forward to the many changes and improvements his experience is sure to instigate across both Your Golf Travel and Spabreaks.com. His vast experience and success in the travel sector will be a huge asset to our companies and both myself and my fellow co-founders look forward to working with him.”

Terry is a qualified accountant (ACCA) and outside of work enjoys golf and squash and is a keen skier.

Your Golf Travel www.yourgolftravel.com