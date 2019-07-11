Tate picks up award for Stanedge GC turnaround

PGA Professional Fame Tate, the owner of Stanedge Golf Club in Derbyshire, has won the Oustanding Achievement Award at The English Women’s Awards – North.

Fame was nominated in this category for her achievements over the past six months in acquiring Stanedge Golf Club and bringing it back from the edge of closure.

The English Women’s Awards, which were held at Manchester’s Mercure Piccadilly Hotel on July 1, honoured the talent and hard work of female professionals and entrepreneurs across the region.

Tate took over Stanedge Golf Club in March and since that time has totally transformed the place from a run down clubhouse and golf course to a thriving facility, which now see over 50 players of all ages and gender coming to the club on Wednesday nights for the clubs 6@6 golf league.

Tate set out a vision to make Stanedge an accessible and welcoming place where people of all ages, gender and backgrounds can come enjoy having fun playing the golf course or socially in the clubhouse.

Tate is quick to acknowledge the role her small team have played in making this happen. Commenting on the journey so far, she said: “The resurrection of the golf club has not been easy; it really has been a monumental effort by many people who put many unsociable hours into making the club a place people now want to visit and enjoy being at the club. Since we acquired the club in February, we have attracted over 80 new members and many visitors in response to our various offers, with different groups getting involved in our coaching and learn to play offers.”