Simon Greatorex takes over at St Enodoc Golf Club in Cornwall

Simon Greatorex has taken over the helm at St Enodoc Golf Club – www.st-enodoc.co.uk – in Cornwall as the new General Manager.

Greatorex heads down to one of England’s finest championship links courses with 16 years of experience in golf club management having spent 11 years at a course in the New Forest followed by six years as Secretary at Yeovil Golf Club, a 27-hole facility where the two courses are draped across the borders of Dorset and Somerset.

Prior to working in golf, the 46-year-old was in hospitality, catering and leisure management with Whitbread and Rank Leisure.

On taking up his new position, Greatorex said, “I’ve had great experiences as a visitor to St Enodoc over the years and I am looking forward to working with the team to make those similarly positive experiences available to members and visitors alike.

“Golf is currently facing challenging times, but I believe that the clubs that govern and organize themselves in the most professional way will be the ones that prevail so I will be working hard to identify the club’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats and react to them in order to maintain a stable and progressive way forward for St Enodoc.”

Greatorex has been playing golf since the age of 10 and joined his first club aged 11. By the time he was 14 he was a category 1 golfer who enjoyed a handicap low of 3.3.

During his 36 years of playing golf he has played a number of links courses so is familiar with the demands and idiosyncrasies of this style of layout and counts his favourite courses as the Old Course at St Andrews, Saunton and Burnham & Berrow in the south west and his first experience of links at Southerness golf course.

Greatorex takes over from Tuck Clagett who was at the club for over 15 years.

St Enodoc Golf club, which in 2015 celebrated its 125th anniversary, is home to teh revered championship Church Course, as well as the shorter, less challenging Holywell Course which is ideal for senior players, youngsters and those learning to play the game.

Designed by the legendary James Braid, the Church Course is famed for its characteristic fairway undulations, firm greens and its signature Himalaya Bunker – reputedly the tallest in Europe – at the 6th means a tricky blind shot onto the green.

This breathtaking links is set against the backdrop of some of the greatest sea and estuary views of any course in the world; from every hole you are able to see the north Atlantic or the Camel Estuary.

Off the course, visitors to Rock can enjoy the stunning beaches of Polzeath and Daymer Bay and visit the charming fishing village of Port Isaac, now well-known through the country as the location for the popular television series Doc Martin.

Just across the Camel Estuary from St Enodoc, Padstow is a magnet for those looking for excellent restaurants such as Rick Stein’s collection of seafood outlets and independent shops offering local arts and crafts.

St Enodoc www.st-enodoc.co.uk

Tags: Himalaya Bunker, James Braid, Simon Greatorex, St Enodoc Golf Club, Tuck Clagett