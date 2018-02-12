Senior Prince’s Personnel Recognised by Top PGA South Region Positions

Prince’s pair Rob McGuirk and Anthony Tarchetti have been honoured by England’s PGA South region for their contribution to the association.

General Manager, Rob McGuirk was presented the highest award of PGA Professional of the Year 2017 at the PGA South annual dinner, while Director of Golf Anthony Tarchetti will serve as PGA South region captain for 2018/19 and 2019/20.

The PGA South region, made up of the counties of Berkshire, Bucks and Oxon, Hampshire, Kent, Surrey and Sussex, represents many prestigious clubs and their members.

Tarchetti was appointed as the captain of The PGA in Kent in 2017/18 and will now lead the entire region as he adds to his busy playing schedule, which saw him recently capture the Royal Links Championship title in October 2017.

“It is a great honour to serve as captain of the PGA South region. I’m looking forward to the year ahead and will represent all of the professionals in the area to the best of my ability” commented Tarchetti.

In his role as General Manager of Prince’s, Rob McGuirk has overseen a period of great improvement at the club culminating in recent major development works to the Himalayas 9. He has been praised for displaying excellent levels of service to the industry, helping to grow the game, and provide leadership.

McGuirk, speaking of his award, said: “It’s especially rewarding to be voted to receive this award and it makes me feel honoured and very proud to be a PGA Professional in what I regard as a great community of fellow golf pros.

“The game of golf has given me so much, so to be able to give something back and further contribute to the esteemed heritage at Prince’s is something that fills me with pride.”

