Second Overseas Member for Golf Business International

Golf Business International’s growing worldwide appeal has seen it recruit its second overseas member.

South Africa-based Kwakye Donkor is a golf tourism, marketing, communications and management consultant, the former marketing director of Fancourt Golf & Country Resort, and the marketing and communications director for the Regional Tourism Organisation of Southern Africa. He is also president of the Africa Institute of Technology and Entrepreneurship, based in Accra, Ghana, and Pretoria, South Africa.

He is an experienced director of marketing and communications with a demonstrable history of working in the marketing and advertising industry.

He said: “I am pleased to be able to join Golf Business International and delighted to see the organisation is looking to gain more international traction. I do believe there is a call worldwide for this concept of a collective offering.

“I believe it is unique and will prove of great assistance to developers and operators across the globe. And I’m happy to be able to add my skill-set to the overall package.”

Golf Business International chairman Howard Swan said: “Kwakye is one of the prime movers in spreading the word of golf on the African continent and trying to bring the sport to the masses. It’s not an easy task, as you can imagine, but he is unstinting in his desire and motivation and they are attributes I know he will bring to Golf Business International.”

Golf Business International, formed originally as the Golf Consultants Association in 1999, is unique in the UK in its ability to make available a team of highly-respected and experienced golf industry professionals to deal with any aspect of the business of golf through from conception to end.

