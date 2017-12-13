Sean Warms To Dubai Career Move

From the Scottish Highlands to the Pacific northwest and now the Middle East desert, Sean Gunn’s career learning curve continues to rise.

He began 2017 at the leading golf resort at Bandon Dunes in Oregon and will welcome in the new year at the world-renowned Emirates Golf Club in Dubai.

In between, he returned home to the internationally-renowned Castle Stuart Golf Links, near Inverness, which enjoyed its busiest ever year.

Sean has worked at Castle Stuart, a four-time Scottish Open host, for four years, having gained a Diploma in Sports Coaching and a BA in Sports Management at Inverness College, part of the University of the Highlands and Islands.

To help with his career development in golf operations, he spent four months at Bandon Dunes – a huge facility which has four links courses, a 13-hole Par 3 course and 50-acre practice area, as well as lodges, a restaurant and casino.

He is now working on an internship at the Emirates, which has two world class courses, including the only 18-hole facility in the region offering night golf, three restaurants, spa, gym, academy, range and practice facilities. It is also home to the European Tour’s Omega Dubai Desert Classic and Omega Dubai Ladies Classic.

While Castle Stuart is closed for the winter, Sean, 25, will be working in temperatures of around 23C in Dubai as he adds to his experience.

His work will include dealing with members and visitors on a day-to-day basis, helping with reservations and assisting with duties before, during and after tournaments.

He said: “After a fantastic year, beginning with my time at Bandon Dunes, where I learnt so much about the golf industry and met and made some life-long friends, and then enjoying our busiest season to date at Castle Stuart, it is amazing to be ending 2017 and starting 2018 at the Emirates.

“I was keen to continue to build my knowledge of the golf industry, and work in a really busy, international operation, so to get that opportunity in Dubai is absolutely ideal.

“I have been lucky to work at Castle Stuart during the Scottish Open and it’s exciting to be involved in other high-profile events like the Ladies Classic and Desert Classic and see how they are organised and managed.”

Stuart McColm, Castle Stuart’s general manager, said: “Sean is always keen to learn to improve his skills and bring new ideas to the job.

“He benefited enormously from his time at Bandon Dunes and I’m sure his internship at the Emirates will not only be an enormous help to his own personal development, but his experience there will also serve us well here at Castle Stuart for both staff and customers.”

Pictured top: Sean Gunn with Colin Dalgleish, co-founder of Perry Golf

Castle Stuart www.castlestuartgolf.com