Sarah Stirk launches Reach, a new platform to help women achieve their goals

Reach is the brainchild of leading Sky Sports presenter Sarah Stirk who believes that the path for women to reach the top of their careers has far too many barriers and obstacles. Having founded, developed and recently sold her executive golf travel business, Sarah is now focusing on helping other women achieve their ambitions.

“Equality and diversity are rightly, and finally, top of the agenda,” says Reach founder, Sarah Stirk. “I’m passionate about equal opportunities and rights for women, particularly in the sporting and business worlds. Reach will continue the momentum shift by providing a collaborative community of aspirational women and building key allies with corporate brands who share the same values.”

Reach has a vision which sees women reaching their career and life goals unhindered by inequality and traditional preconceived ideas and misconceptions. The Reach vision sees collaboration at the forefront of this, bringing together a like-minded community of aspirational women of all ages and from all backgrounds.

The vision is not only to help women but to assist companies and organisations understand and engage with modern practices. We are keen to demonstrate the power of social change when it comes to equality and diversity and support the women leaders of tomorrow in their aspirations.

The Reach Community is a diverse entity with women from all sectors of industry, the media, start-ups and culture, all sharing their experiences, ideas, knowledge and contacts to empower others.

Reach brings its community together at its flagship event – The R&A Women’s Leadership Summit at the Women’s British Open Golf Championship at Royal Lytham & St Annes on 1st August 2018.

The event follows a workshop and discussion format with the aim of helping women work together via collaboration to achieve their career and personal ambitions.

The Ricoh Women’s British Open (RWBO) and coverage of the Summit will be shown live on Sky Sports for the second time this year. The event will bring together top women in business, politics, sport, arts and the media and will serve as a galvanizing force to bring many of today’s most accomplished and successful women together in a unique collaborative setting.

The Summit is an investment in the next generation of women leaders by providing specialist content and networking opportunities to encourage their advancement to the next level.

Reach is supported by Ricoh, Jupiter Asset Management and The R&A.

To learn about the Reach community, the Summit and the ‘Sarah Meets…’ podcast series www.wearereach.net

Top picture : Women’s leadership Summit St Andrews 4th August 2017