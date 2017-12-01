Salter adds expertise to GLF Locker coaching software

Coaching software GLF Locker continues its rapid expansion into the golf market with today’s announcement that Steve Salter has joined in a consultancy role as Sales Director.

The web-based GLF Locker platform provides a suite of online and mobile tools which help golf professionals to improve their coaching productivity.

Salter, aged 39, is a software expert known to many in the industry from his recent roles at NFS Hospitality and ESP Leisure.

Prior to this he was a PGA professional at Bearwood Lakes and also The London Club – where his wife, Anna, still works.

“GLF Locker is the perfect tool for golf coaches to grow their business and be more professional” said Salter, who is based in Kent.

“It really excels by taking the hassle away from the day-to-day management of a golf coaching business” he said. “It’s equally as good if you are an individual coach, or are running multi-site academies. I am looking forward to playing a part as its rolls out across the golf industry.”

The GLF Locker app, available in the Apple Store, also enables better communication between coaches and students. It enables secure online payments and offers a host of features which help golf coaches improve their revenues.

GLF Locker is also available as a fully-branded app for clients who want to personalise it for their own business.

“Steve’s arrival is a landmark moment for GLF Locker,” said Rob Spurrier, PGA professional and co-creator of GLF (Giant Leaps Forward). “Our mission is to boost the business prospects of anyone who teaches golf for a living, anywhere in the world. Steve’s experience and his understanding of golf software systems will help us get our message across more powerfully than ever before, as we grow our own business.”

For information or to book a demo visit www.glflocker.com