Royal Mid-Surrey Expands Its Award-Winning Pro Team

London’s Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club has added two more qualified coaches to its team of PGA Professionals to cater for the full membership across all categories at the Club this year.

Peter Stanford and Lewis Bird now make up a group of nine PGA Professionals offering members and visitors coaching, custom fitting and award-winning Pro Shop services at the Club in Richmond. It includes resident female professional Alice Hiluta, who joined last year to coach members of the 368-strong Ladies Section.

“We’re really pleased to have two such excellent golfers join our team and are confident that Club members will benefit a lot from their coaching techniques in all aspects of the game,” said Matthew Paget, Head Professional at Royal Mid-Surrey.

Peter has joined the Club from Buckingham Golf Club. Having turned professional less than five years after gaining his first handicap, Liverpool FC fan Peter also won the Top Year 1 PGA Assistant in England (South) based on his initial annual results.

“I feel honoured to be involved with this great Club, as opportunities like this don’t come around very often,” said Peter, who intends to use state of the art TrackMan software and data analysis to help members improve their game.

Lewis, 22, who idolised Tiger Woods when growing up and joins from Calcot Park Golf Club in Reading, commented: “I’d heard fantastic reviews of Royal Mid-Surrey before joining – about the way the Club is run and its professional team – and so it’s the perfect step for my career.”

“Demand for membership at Royal Mid-Surrey has never been higher and we aim to continue to offer the best possible services to our members,” said Club Chairman Chris Holt. “This is why it’s so important that the team of coaching Professionals is enhanced with the addition of Peter and Lewis and we welcome them to the Club at this exciting time,” he added.

