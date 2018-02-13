Ramsdale Park Golf Centre Announces New Head Professional

Ramsdale Park Golf Centre, a BGL venue in Nottinghamshire, is thrilled to welcome Will Davies, who has been appointed as head professional.

Owned and operated by BGL Golf, one of the largest golf course operators in the UK with 22 courses across 10 locations currently in the group, Ramsdale Park boasts two superb golf courses and is regarded as Nottinghamshire’s most popular golf and function venue.

Davies grew up not far from Nottingham and played his first ever round of golf on Ramsdale’s 18-hole par-3 course. His love for the sport grew and he became an excellent junior golfer, representing at county-level and attending college in America through a scholarship.

He began his career at Melton Mowbray Golf Club as an assistant pro, before completing his PGA qualifications during three years at The Nottinghamshire Golf and Country Club.

“I’m very excited by this opportunity, and I’m looking forward to implementing some of my own ideas, to develop an academy system which will help people of all ages get into golf,” said Will of his new appointment.

“I believe that Ramsdale Park provides a tremendous environment for learning the game, thanks to the excellent facilities and renowned welcoming atmosphere.”

Stephen Norton, General Manager at Ramsdale Park, added: “Will was an outstanding candidate and has an excellent reputation in the local area.

“We’re delighted to have him on board and I’m sure he’ll become a real asset to our club and most important, our members.”

Ramsdale Park Golf Centre features a challenging 18-hole championship course, 18-hole par three course, 25-bay driving range, and golf school.

Ramsdale Park Golf Centre www.ramsdaleparkgc.co.uk