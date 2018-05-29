Piatti Named General Manager at Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore

Dusit International, one of Thailand’s foremost hotel and property development companies, has appointed Eric Piatti as General Manager of Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore, the first Dusit-branded property within the country, scheduled to open in the first quarter of 2019.

Piatti is responsible for overseeing the pre-opening and on-going operations of the new resort, which is located within the Laguna National Golf & Country Club, a Golf Course Facility Member of the Asian Golf Industry Federation. It has the distinction of being the only resort in Singapore to offer direct access to a golf club.

Piatti brings to his role more than 30 years of senior management experience at luxury hotels in the United States, Switzerland, Japan, China, India, Egypt and Thailand.

Prior to joining Dusit International, he spent five years as General Manager of Swissôtel Nai Lert Park, Bangkok, Thailand. During his career he has also served as General Manager of Swissôtel Beijing, China during the Olympic Games and Fairmont Heliopolis & Towers, Cairo, Egypt.

Operating under Dusit’s five-star Dusit Thani brand, Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore will comprise 198 tastefully-decorated rooms and suites, plus eight Golfer Chalets with their own private pools, in a prime location only 10 minutes by car from Changi International Airport and 15 minutes from downtown.

The property offers direct access to two championship golf courses and has extensive facilities for corporate and private events.

“Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore represents a key milestone in Dusit’s global expansion and I am delighted to have the opportunity to lead this stunning resort and introduce Dusit’s Thai-inspired, gracious hospitality to the country,” said Piatti. “Ideally positioned to meet the needs of golfing enthusiasts, leisure travellers, and MICE clientele, the resort has vast potential, and my team and I look forward to making it a huge success.”

Piatti holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Hospitality Management from Ecole Hôtelière de Lausanne. His mother tongue is French, and he is fluent in English, German and Italian.

Dusit Thani Laguna Singapore https://www.dusit.com/dusitthani/laguna/singapore/