Phil Baldock Appointed Rigby Taylor Area Technical Manager

Phil Baldock has joined Rigby Taylor’s Northern team of Area Technical Managers. He brings a wealth of practical experience to this role having worked in greenkeeping for a number of high-profile clubs including Foxhills Country Club, Hankley Common, Royal Portrush and Ganton.

Phil has won the Shell ‘Best of Better Britain’ Conservation Award for his sand dune conservation and has staged Curtis Cup, Walker Cup and Brabazon Trophy events.

As a keen supporter of BIGGA, he was secretary and chairman of the Surrey section and founder member of BIGGA Northern Ireland section and its first chairman.

Phil lives in York and can be contacted by email philip.baldock@rigbytaylor.com or ‘phone on 07741 668744.

Rigby Taylor www.rigbytaylor.com