PGA Pro Neil Evans Sets Up New Consultancy

“In my experience the teaching/coaching side of the business is, seldom developed to its maximum,” says Neil. “I have been a PGA Golf Professional for nearly 30 years, gaining a wealth of experience in all aspects of the golf industry during that time.

“For the last five years I have been head of the golf academy at Desert Springs Resort & Golf Club in Southern Spain. In addition to the day to day duties at Desert Springs I also operate my own highly successful golf tuition holiday business.

“Other previous positions include The Warwickshire Golf & Country Club in the UK, Head Professional at The Mizuno Training Academy in Northern Germany, Director of Golf at Ingon Manor Hotel Golf & Country Club in Stratford Upon Avon in the UK and Teaching Professional at Pinheiros Altos Golf Club in Portugal. In addition to these positions I have worked for The PGA as a coach at The Open Championship on five occasions and helped the organisation with other teaching initiatives.

“These experiences have left me ideally placed to help golf businesses to maximise their revenue stream from their ranges or other teaching/coaching facilities and my Consultancy business is split into two different areas.

I work with Owners/Managers of existing golf courses and ranges who feel that they are not achieving the results that they should be from the golf lesson area of their business or who simply want to increase the revenue and profitability from this. I help with:

Examining existing teaching programmes and revenue streams

Offer new teaching programmes

Develop, where possible residential golf group tuition breaks

Introduce income targets for both Professional staff and the overall business

Examine marketing strategies

Facility branding

Undertake Professional staff training where appropriate

I work with owners of new golf businesses to develop their academies to give these businesses the best possible start in this area. I help with:

Academy/ practice facility design

Staff recruitment

Staff training

Facility branding

Design and implementation of teaching programmes.

Develop where possible residential golf group tuition breaks.

Introduce income targets for both Professional staff and the overall business

Marketing strategies.

“Golf coaching is still an area where golf facilities across the World can develop an important revenue stream as either a standalone business or as a part of a larger golf facility,” concludes Neil. “My experience puts me in a perfect place to help to develop or improve this area of a business. If you would like an informal discussion to see how I can help you to improve your profitability and revenue please feel free to contact me.”

Neil Evans, PGA Golf Professional neilevansegs@gmail.com Tel + 34 638 531 821

Top picture: Desert Springs Golf Academy