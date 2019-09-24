PGA of America awards Master Status to Le Ann Finger

The PGA of America has announced that Le Ann Finger, PGA/LPGA, Senior Director of Tournaments and Championships for the Arizona Golf Association, has become the 10th woman to earn PGA Master Professional status in the US, the highest educational achievement that can be obtained by a PGA Member.

Finger is also just the second woman to earn the distinction in the area of Player Development, following PGA President Suzy Whaley, who received the certification last year. Finger is now one of only 375 PGA Master Professionals among the Association’s 29,000 PGA Members.

“Reaching the highest level of educational achievement from the PGA of America is a great honor and one of the highlights of my career,” said Finger. “As has been my mission throughout my golf journey, I want to inspire and mentor other PGA Members in their pursuit of advanced educational certifications, while continually motivating young women and men to pursue a career in the game and business of golf.”

The PGA Master Professional Program is available to any PGA Professional who has achieved advanced certification through the PGA Certified Professional Program, which was launched in 2004. The curriculum is comprised of an extensive project, based on the specific certification previously acquired by the PGA Professional.

Finger is one of only 210 women in the US who serve as both a PGA of America and LPGA Member. In her role with the Arizona Golf Association, she conducts more than 50 tournaments and championships for nearly 75,000 amateur golfers.