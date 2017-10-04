PGA Award-Winner Joins Royal Mid-Surrey Pro Team

Former PGA Rookie Assistant of the Year Dan Leeke has joined the award-winning professional team at London’s Royal Mid-Surrey Golf Club that is currently celebrating its 125th anniversary.

Dan has moved down from Hawkstone Park Golf Club near Shrewsbury where he grew up and served as an Assistant Professional at the club for the past three years. He now becomes part of an eight-strong group of professionals at the Richmond-based club that boasts more than 1,300 members.

A former PGA Midlands Assistant of the Year, Dan also achieved a first class honours degree in BSc Golf Science and Development at the University of Lincoln after three years of studies.

“I’m really excited to be part of such a successful, thriving and developing Royal Mid-Surrey team and it’s a real honour for me to be attached to such a prestigious club,” said Dan.

Royal Mid-Surrey’s Head Professional, Matthew Paget, is thrilled at the acquisition of Dan and believes he will help maintain a high-quality service for the benefit of all of its members. “Dan is a perfect fit for Royal Mid-Surrey. We continue to strive to offer club members the best team and service in the world of golf and having another qualified PGA professional of Dan’s experience will help us deliver to the highest standards,” said Matthew.

Apart from golf, Dan has a varied sporting background covering motorsport, motocross and mountain biking. He is also a keen runner and is aiming to take part in next year’s London Marathon.

