Patrick DeLozier Joins Global Golf Advisors as Director

Global Golf Advisors (GGA), the leading authority on successful ownership and management practices for golf and private club businesses, has announced that renowned private club manager Patrick DeLozier has joined the firm’s United States Executive Search team as a Director. DeLozier will specialize in Executive Search solutions and contribute his expertise to GGA’s Strategy and Operations consulting assignments.

“Modern requirements and expectations of club managers are more demanding than ever before,” explained DeLozier. “I look forward to supporting superior clubs and resorts around the world in sourcing the very best executive and leadership talent.”

As the U.S. Director, Patrick will continue building upon the market-leading Executive Search practice GGA has established within Canada and executed on behalf of select international clients. Derek Johnston, a partner in the Global Golf Advisors Toronto office, provided insight into the firm’s search services, “Our mission in Executive Search is to help our clients build exceptional leadership and management teams, and to support the industry’s elite performers in sourcing roles of significant influence.”

As a firm with a truly global reach, GGA’s Executive Search services are distinguished by vast connections among the industry’s elite leaders and most revered club properties, as well as the wealth of knowledge and expertise which GGA brings for both search clients and placement candidates.

GGA’s deep industry and contextual knowledge affords unique insight into the business requirements and local conditions that can affect both clients and candidates. Clients of the firm get access to the very latest research and information on markets, talent availability, and candidate expectations.

GGA maintains a curriculum of continued professional development education and training comparable to professional education standards. GGA search clients receive executive-level and boardroom coaching in the primary disciplines that enable powerful organizations – strategy, governance, innovation, and ethics are among categorical imperatives taught and nurtured by GGA Executive Search, which uses a holistic approach to aligning the board and the executive.

“I join the GGA team with great humility and enthusiasm,” said Patrick DeLozier, “the firm’s wide-ranging service disciplines and authoritative industry expertise enhance the search process for elite club executives. GGA is able to source an array of candidate options while ensuring that those candidates are well-equipped with the tools they need to succeed in the boardroom.”

Patrick joins GGA in 2019 to expand on what has already been an illustrious career in the private club industry. GGA clients benefit from Patrick’s robust network within the club management community, reaping the rewards of his intimate knowledge of club management roles, responsibilities, and challenges.

Most recently, Patrick was the Chief Operating Officer at The Alotian Club, an ultra-exclusive private club owned by Warren Stephens, who Patrick continues to serve as a Special Advisor. In 2016 he was recognized among Arkansas’ Top-40-Under-40 for his successful leadership at The Alotian Club.

As the Chief Operating Officer, General Manager, and Club Manager at several of the nation’s most esteemed and prestigious clubs, Patrick brings a deep understanding of private club operations to GGA.

He began his golf industry career with the Myers Park Country Club in Charlotte, North Carolina, working as Food and Beverage Manager from 2001 to 2005. Patrick then served as Club Manager for six years at the Augusta National Golf Club in Georgia, home to the Masters, before joining the Colonial Country Club in Fort Worth, Texas, as General Manager and Chief Operating Officer.

Through Patrick’s active involvement in national associations and contributions to a growing list of state boards, committees, and volunteer organizations, he not only understands club managers but has become recognized as a servant leader among them, known as a trustworthy and reliable advocate for their success in club management.

