Oxford Golf Club Appoint PGA Club Professional To Boost Coaching Team

The Oxford Golf Club have appointed PGA professional Martin Woodbridge, as part of its growth strategy.

Martin Woodbridge will work with club Head Professional Joe Pepperell at Oxford Golf Club to provide coaching lessons to members and guests. His appointment forms part of the club’s plans to increase accessibility to golf for beginners, members and guests.

He joined from Bearwood Lakes Golf Club in Sindlesham, Berkshire, where he was Head Golf Professional for six years. He is a regular winner on the PGA South Region and BB&O circuits and brings a wealth of experience to the role.

Martin said: “Oxford Golf Club is a fantastic course and the greens are first class. The Board’s vision to progress the club, attract more members and make coaching more accessible really impressed and appealed to me.

“Joe is an excellent professional and I am delighted to be joining such a great team at an exciting time for the golf club.”

Stephen Nicholson, General Manager of Oxford Golf Club said: “We received a lot of impressive applications for the role, but Martin’s career, experience, character and team spirit stood out for us.

“Martin has made an immediate impression and compliments Joe perfectly and I am sure he will be a great asset to the club and more importantly to our members. His appointment will enable us to broaden our coaching offering and offer golf tuition to more people.

“A key part of our strategy is to make golf accessible and recruiting a pro of Martin’s calibre was an important step in this process.”

Oxford Golf Club is the oldest course in Oxfordshire and features a Harry Colt designed 18-hole course, putting green, practice area and coaching school.

Oxford Golf Club https://www.oxfordgolfclub.net/