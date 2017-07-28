OnGolf names new VP of Customer Success + Marketing

OnGolf, the industry leading golf course performance optimisation software company has announced the addition of Nikki Brafman as Vice President of Customer Success + Marketing. Nikki brings an extensive background in customer-focused strategies that uniquely positions her to help build, support, and sustain customer programs for new and existing customers.

“Nikki’s successful background in defining quantifiable metrics so that customers can clearly recognize the values of data management to operate an asset is a perfect match for OnLink’s growing customer base. We are excited and fortunate to have someone with her talent join the OnGolf team and play an integral role in our future. While she will focus mainly on implementation and customer success, Nikki will also manage the company’s marketing and sales support programs. The combination of Nikki’s skills with our agronomic and golf course management expertise, should prove a powerful dynamic to OnLink supporters,” said Walt Norley, Founder & CEO of OnGolf.

Nikki’s experience of building scalable teams and strategies previously extended to the Educational Tech and Financial Tech industries. Prior to joining the OnGolf team, Nikki served as the VP of Customer Success at an Educational Tech solutions firm providing Database and Cloud-based SaaS solutions to Independent Schools, School Districts and Education Associations. Highly focused on optimal value creation for customers, Nikki brings the OnGolf team proven metrics and customer programming to quantify successful user experience. Nikki holds a Bachelors of Arts in Political Science and Journalism from the University of Pittsburgh and earned her M.B.A. from Tel Aviv University’s Coller School of Management with a focus in Marketing and Finance.

“I’ve seen and worked with a lot of SaaS platforms in my career but what intrigued me the most about OnGolf was the extensive value the platform provided to the customer with a user experience carefully and thoughtfully curated to maximize efficiencies in the busy lives of golf course operators,” said Brafman. “I am excited to be on the forefront of change with OnGolf, and as the golf course management industry accepts new technologies and innovations to improve economic and performance measurements.”

OnGolf’s proven, results-oriented solution has been implemented by both industry renowned courses, as well as courses needing to do more with less. In less than two years, OnGolf users have identified more than $1 million in savings.

In early February, OnGolf also announced a new partnership with John Deere Golf. The collaborative solution, called OnLink, will lead to the introduction of an enhanced version of its cloud-based, automated-reporting software that will include the ability to manage equipment in addition to managing labor, water, chemicals, nutrients and overall playing conditions.

Learn more about OnLink at www.ongolfusa.com

